SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spectrum Labs, which provides patent-pending technology to consumer internet brands to help identify toxic behavior online, is setting a new industry standard for AI-based Trust & Safety systems by joining forces with one of the world’s leading companies in insurance and reinsurance. Forging this landmark partnership with Munich Re will help protect Spectrum Labs’ customers and manage their risk as Spectrum Labs continues to lead on its mission in making the internet a safer and more valuable place for all.

Munich Re’s confidence in Spectrum Labs not only validates the market for Trust & Safety tooling, but also underlines the credibility of Spectrum Labs’ technology by adding a financial component to guarantee the performance of its behavior identification and detection solution.

“We are glad to support Spectrum Labs in their important fight against toxic online content by backing the performance of their AI solution,” said Greg Barats, Senior Executive at Munich Re and President & CEO of HSB, a Munich Re Group company. “Our added value in this journey once again demonstrates the potential of our product aiSure™. The partnership gives Spectrum’s clients a clear signal of trust and credibility.”

In a time when effective content-moderation tools are more crucial than ever, Spectrum Labs has turned its performance promise into a guarantee of model performance for its customers.

“We’re proud to be the first players in the Trust & Safety tech space to receive backing from one of the world’s leading companies in insurance and reinsurance,” said Justin Davis, CEO and co-founder of Spectrum Labs. “Munich Re's independent validation of Spectrum’s AI will give customers additional peace of mind that our technology limits harmful behaviors on their platform, and resources to use should any performance inconsistencies arise. Raising the bar for Trust & Safety systems in this way is critical because harmful behaviors erode user experience, negatively impact revenue, and can even lead to de-platforming.”

Munich Re’s positive evaluation of Spectrum Labs’ market-leading contextual AI technology, and its consistent results for customers, plays a key role in supporting the company’s efforts to continue to deliver innovative and effective solutions to help shape a safer online experience.

About Spectrum Labs

Safe online communities are profitable ones; our AI-based Trust & Safety platform identifies 40+ toxic behaviors across all languages enabling Trust & Safety teams to reduce content moderation efforts by 50% and increase detection by 10x. Spectrum Labs’ mission is to use the power of data and community to rebuild trust in the Internet, making it a safer and more valuable place for all. For more, go to spectrumlabsai.com.

About Munich Re

Munich Re is one of the world’s leading providers of reinsurance, primary insurance and insurance-related risk solutions. Since it was founded in 1880, Munich Re has been known for its unrivalled risk-related expertise and its sound financial position. It offers customers financial protection when faced with exceptional levels of damage. Munich Re possesses outstanding innovative strength. The company is playing a key role in driving forward the digital transformation of the insurance industry, and in doing so has further expanded its ability to assess risks and the range of services that it offers. The insurance for Spectrum Labs is underwritten by a primary insurance carrier of Munich Re Group, which is an S&P AA- rated international insurance company, eligible to write surplus lines insurance in all US states. The Policy is subject to exclusions, deductibles, and a policy limit.