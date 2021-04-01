City of Hope and Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein Sign Agreement to Advance Cancer Care in Latin America

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer and diabetes, today announced that it will extend its leading-edge cancer expertise to South America via an education agreement with Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, a top cancer center in Latin America.

The three-year agreement calls for City of Hope to share its specialized cancer expertise with Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein’s oncology residents and clinical staff. City of Hope will provide educational experiences and host multidisciplinary tumor boards. Both institutions will explore potential innovative collaborations in precision oncology and research.

“This agreement marks another milestone moment, allowing City of Hope to extend its mission to eliminate cancer to a new continent,” said Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures at City of Hope, which is headquartered near Los Angeles.

“Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein has an exceptional medical team,” Levine added. “City of Hope will offer our best-in-class expertise as a comprehensive cancer center to both their residents in training and clinical staff. We hope to collaborate with our Latin American colleagues to improve cancer care outcomes not only in São Paulo, but also throughout Brazil and Latin America.”

Among other services, City of Hope will provide a virtual multidisciplinary tumor board that will initially focus on gastrointestinal, genitourinary, lung and brain cancers. Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein physicians will share specific patient cases with complex issues involving molecular diagnostics, immunotherapy and innovations in cancer care delivery for review and discussion. City of Hope will also provide educational webinars and offer professional training on topics such as genetic testing, supportive care services and nursing.

Sidney Klajner, M.D., Ph.D., president of Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, said, “We will incorporate City of Hope’s multidisciplinary approach to oncology precision medicine to address the cancer burden in Brazil. Together with City of Hope, we hope to collaborate on molecular diagnostics and innovative care advancements for the benefit of patients in Latin American and beyond.”

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein has been ranked as the best hospital in Latin America by the America Economia Business Intelligence Unit for 12 years in a row. Additionally, it is positioned 36th overall globally and 21st for specialized oncology on Newsweek’s ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals 2021.

This collaborative agreement was made possible through efforts by City of Hope’s Center for International Medicine (CIM), which seeks to collaborate with international organizations to improve cancer and diabetes care for more people worldwide. CIM works with governments, hospitals, private companies and investors, and offers a range of services in the areas of clinical research and innovation, education and professional development.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent biomedical research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a leader in bone marrow transplantation and immunotherapy such as CAR T cell therapy. City of Hope’s translational research and personalized treatment protocols advance care throughout the world. Human synthetic insulin, monoclonal antibodies, and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs are based on technology developed at the institution. Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) became a part of City of Hope in 2016. AccessHopeTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, was launched in 2019, dedicated to serving employers and their health care partners by providing access to City of Hope’s exceptional cancer expertise. A National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, City of Hope is ranked among the nation’s “Best Hospitals” in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Its main campus is located near Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California and in Arizona. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

About Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein

Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein is a not-for-profit health care system based in São Paulo, Brazil. It encompasses activities in health care delivery, teaching, research, innovation and consultancy. In the private setting, the system manages a 600-bed general hospital and 10 satellite units spread around the greater metropolitan area of São Paulo and is dedicated to diagnostics and ambulatory medicine. In the public setting, the system manages two hospitals, with 600 beds in total and 24 ambulatory units. In 1999, the hospital became the first hospital outside of the U.S. to be accredited by Joint Commission International. It is currently the strategic partner of the Institute for Healthcare Improvement in Latin America.