Tetra Tech Wins $12 Million USAID Energy Sustainability Activity Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a 5-year, $12 million, single-award contract to improve Kosovo’s energy sector by strengthening the capacity of local institutions to advance energy market development and regional integration, and facilitate private sector investments in sustainable energy generation.

Tetra Tech energy specialists will work with the Government of Kosovo to strengthen a regional energy market based on European Union standards and foster increased private-sector investment that will leverage $300 million in investments and generate an additional renewable energy capacity of 200 megawatts.

Tetra Tech has partnered with USAID in Kosovo since 2007 to provide innovative clean energy services to help advance economic growth. Tetra Tech facilitated the private-sector development of one of the first grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants, supported 300 million euros worth of energy sector investment, and increased women’s participation in the utility sector.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID’s sustainable energy programs in Kosovo for 14 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to create resilient energy solutions that promote energy security and economic prosperity for the people of Kosovo.”

