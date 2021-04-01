Igloo Pledges All Profits From Its Earth Month Collection to Keep America Beautiful

Throughout Earth Month, April 2021, Igloo will donate 100% of profits from a special selection of products sold on igloocoolers.com to Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization. Igloo’s Earth Month Collection of eligible products includes eco-friendly coolers made from recycled plastic, recycled fabric, reusable stainless steel drinkware and all Playmate coolers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Throughout Earth Month, April 2021, Igloo will donate 100% of profits from a special selection of products sold on igloocoolers.com to Keep America Beautiful®, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization. Igloo’s Earth Month Collection of eligible products includes eco-friendly coolers made from recycled plastic, recycled fabric, reusable stainless steel drinkware and all Playmate coolers: igloocoolers.com/kab.

“Igloo is celebrating Earth Day all month long by pledging 100% of profits from our Earth Month Collection to Keep America Beautiful in support of its important environmental initiatives,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Since 1953, Keep America Beautiful has made a significant impact in improving and beautifying communities nationwide, and as we are on our own mission to become the world’s most environmentally friendly cooler company on Earth, we’re proud to be their continued partner and champion their efforts.”

Igloo’s Earth Month Collection — a special selection of products that are part of this charitable contribution — will roll out over the month of April. Beginning on April 1, eligible products on igloocoolers.com include the REPREVE® collection of soft cooler bags made from recycled plastic bottles, the RECOOL® 100% biodegradable cooler, all reusable stainless steel drinkware and all Playmate coolers.

On Earth Day, April 22, Igloo is releasing its ECOCOOL™ collection, the world’s first hardside coolers made with post-consumer recycled plastic, and the compressible Packable Puffer soft cooler bag collection featuring a recycled plastic bottle construction consisting of REPREVE® fabric exterior with Primaloft® insulation. All ECOCOOL coolers and Packable Puffers will be part of the Earth Month Collection charitable initiative on igloocoolers.com starting April 22.

Visit igloocoolers.com/kab through April 30 to shop Igloo’s Earth Month Collection and take part in donating to Keep America Beautiful.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action every day to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful strives to End Littering, Improve Recycling and Beautify America’s Communities. We believe everyone has a right to live in a clean, green, and beautiful community, and shares a responsibility to contribute to that vision. The organization is driven by the work and passion of nearly 700 Keep America Beautiful affiliates, millions of volunteers, and the collaborative support of corporate partners, social and civic service organizations, academia, municipalities, elected officials, and individuals. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Donate and take action at kab.org.