REPAY Joins CDK Global Partner Program to Offer Digital B2B AP Payment Capabilities for Auto Dealers Nationwide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. In connection with this partnership, REPAY joins a marketplace of applications and integrations that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help nationwide automotive dealers succeed.

As one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, the CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites. Through the integration, which is available through cPayPlus, a REPAY company and leading accounts payable (AP) automation provider, thousands of automotive dealers will have the ability to automate electronic AP payments to their various vendors and suppliers based on specific invoice data within the CDK system. Dealers can experience all the benefits of outbound payments via REPAY while maintaining control and gaining significant efficiencies in their AP processes.

“Many business segments still rely on antiquated, manual paper invoicing and check writing, particularly when it comes to paying vendors and service providers, and these traditional processes often require AP personnel to physically be present within the office. Working through the COVID pandemic really shined a light on these inefficiencies and how automation in accounting and vendor management can produce tremendous gains – especially considering the workflows of auto dealers,” said Darin Horrocks, Senior Vice President, B2B at REPAY. “We’re excited to join the CDK marketplace to offer a digital payments solution that can be rapidly implemented and offer an immediate boost to the bottom line for auto dealers nationwide.”

“We’re very pleased to introduce REPAY as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. “With its market leading digital payments platform, REPAY is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of technology-driven capabilities and the assurance that their systems can be seamlessly integrated with our applications – without missing a beat in running their businesses.”

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 17,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.