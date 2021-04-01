Fresenius Kabi Signs Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Corvida Medical for the HALO® Closed System Drug-Transfer Device

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the U.S. with Corvida Medical.

Under the terms of the agreement, Fresenius Kabi will be the exclusive U.S. distributor for the HALO Closed System Drug-Transfer Device (CSTD). The HALO system is an airtight and leak-proof CSTD that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and the escape of drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, thereby minimizing individual and environmental exposure to drug vapor, aerosols and droplets. These are common challenges during the compounding and administration of hazardous drugs like chemotherapy.

"Fresenius Kabi is committed to offering solutions that provide the safe preparation and delivery of medications across the continuum of care," said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA. "CSTDs play a critical role in protecting health care professionals from the risks of exposure to hazardous drugs during the preparation in the pharmacy and during patient administration by nurses. The combination of Fresenius Kabi freeflex®/freeflex+® IV solution containers, oncology medicines and Corvida Medical’s HALO CSTD allows Fresenius Kabi to provide customers a broad range of products to assist with their oncology needs.”

Mitch Moeller, CEO of Corvida Medical added, "We believe Fresenius Kabi is a great partner for the HALO Closed System Drug-Transfer Device. Their reputation for quality and patient focus along with their commercial infrastructure, distribution experience, customer relationships and extensive product portfolio will help our efforts to make HALO a leading CSTD option for U.S. customers. We are pleased that Fresenius Kabi recognized the design benefits, innovation and quality of the HALO product portfolio."

The distribution agreement may be expanded to other territories in the future. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. To learn about U.S. career opportunities at Fresenius Kabi, visit us at https://www.fresenius-kabi.com/us/join-us.

About Corvida Medical

Corvida Medical (https://corvidamedical.com) was founded with a mission to innovate intelligent technologies that are designed to represent smarter solutions for the safe handling of hazardous drugs and excellence in design. The company addresses the problems inherent in current methods and develops smarter, simpler solutions to improve safety, productivity and quality for providers and patients. The company’s operational headquarters are in Eagan, Minnesota.