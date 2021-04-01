The US Oncology Network Continues Its Rapid Growth and Enhances Surgical Expertise With Addition of Physicians from Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists as a Part of Texas Oncology

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The US Oncology Network (The Network), the largest organization of its kind dedicated to advancing local cancer care and better patient outcomes, continues to expand its reach into local communities while broadening its surgical expertise with the addition of physicians from Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists (TCRS), a large colorectal practice in North Texas, as a part of Texas Oncology, a practice in The Network. The addition brings 17 new surgical specialists into The Network, greatly strengthening the organization’s expertise and knowledgebase in surgical specialties. The Network now has more than 200 surgical specialists, covering a wide range of specialties including: Gynecologic Oncology, Breast Surgery, Urology, Surgical Oncology, Colorectal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Oncology Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Head and Neck Surgery.

“With the addition of the physicians from TCRS, we have more than doubled the number of surgical specialists focused on colorectal surgery in The Network,” said Michael V. Seiden, MD, PhD, president, The US Oncology Network. “These physicians are meeting a critical need in cancer care, as colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States for men and women combined. While the increase in this specialty is dramatic, we are continuing to see accelerated growth in all disciplines as physicians look to The Network to help them cope with the increasingly challenging healthcare environment.”

The TCRS physicians typify physicians who have recently joined The Network, driven by the increasing complexity of the healthcare landscape and the impact of COVID-19. Within the past year, The Network welcomed 131 new physicians and 22 advanced practice providers into the organization, significantly increasing the availability of advanced cancer care in local communities while strengthening these providers’ ability to remain independent and viable.

More and more physicians are turning to The Network to leverage the many benefits that empower practices to succeed during uncertain times. Access to experts in community care, clinical and business consulting services, and innovative technologies that support high-quality care, efficient drug management, and revenue cycle optimization enable practices to successfully meet constantly changing challenges. Practices can also access Value Pathways powered by NCCN™—evidence-based treatment guidelines developed by physicians and clinicians in The Network along with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network®. As part of The Network, providers can also collaborate with more than 1,900 physicians and clinicians, sharing expertise and best practices. Additionally, The Network advocates for and negotiates with payers, legislators and manufacturers, leveraging its substantial resources on behalf of member practices.

“Joining Texas Oncology and uniting with The US Oncology Network provides us tremendous value, giving us access to vast resources and expertise,” said Dale Burleson, M.D., medical director of Texas Oncology’s new colorectal surgery division. “We are excited to benefit from the many services and technologies The Network offers that will allow us to continue to focus on providing our patients with high-quality care and optimal outcomes.”

The 17 board-certified single-specialty colorectal physicians are experts in the surgical and non-surgical treatment of colon and rectal problems. They have exceptional credentials, proven experience and prominent reputations in the medical community. As innovators in advanced colorectal care, the physicians performed more robotic, laparoscopic and minimally invasive colorectal procedures than any other practice in North Texas. They are also intimately involved in training and equipping the next generation of colorectal physicians. With 19 convenient locations that span several counties, most patients will not have far to travel for care.

“The addition of TCRS physicians provides benefits to Texas Oncology, most notably our ability to provide patients accessibility to high-quality, colorectal care right in their own communities and more opportunities to participate in value-based care opportunities, outcomes benchmarking and development of best practices, as well as groundbreaking clinical trials and research,” said R. Steven Paulson, MD, practice president, Texas Oncology. “Their expertise will be invaluable as we collaborate across our practice and The Network to advance care for colorectal diseases and disorders.”

About The US Oncology Network

Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 1,380 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.