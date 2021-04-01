Clevertouch Helps Revamp Ed Tech for Large Multi-Site College in UK

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced that Hull College (U.K.) partnered with Clevertouch® to revamp education technology across their sites.

Hull College was determined to work through a bold 5-year development plan to revamp its education technology to create more immersive and inclusive classroom experiences across multiple sites. They chose the Clevertouch UX Pro interactive touchscreen display for its smooth and simple-to-use interface, lesson creation and collaboration features, and overall value for its investment.

John Bayes, Director of ICT Services, states, “We tried and tested the top manufacturers and quickly realized Clevertouch gave us the most value for our investment. The intuitive nature of the screen makes for simple use within classrooms.”

For a full case study on the Hull College experience, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

