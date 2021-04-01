Cell Phone Inventor's Challenger Saurus.com Is Supercharged by EML's Disruptive Payments Platform

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Social and financial inclusion programme Saurus.com from Rewire Holding has partnered with EML to power its game-changing mobile payments app available on Android and iOS. In 2020, Saurus.com raised over $2 million in its second seed funding round. Its next pre-Series A round is expected to be completed within days to fund its ambition to become a regulated entity.

Jose Merino, CEO at Saurus.com, has a long history of successes in the tech space. The former Executive Vice-President of Operations at a Global Fortune 500-listed electronics company in Silicon Valley speaks 5 languages. In the '90s, he invented a cell phone he sold to a listed tech company in Asia. He followed this success by signing a licencing agreement with a Fortune 500 tech giant. Jose's philanthropic endeavours in pandemic involve a social inclusion project with a global coffee chain in Spain. Saurus is his latest brainchild.

''We live in a world characterised by financial legacy systems and the continued divestment of traditional financial institutions that are closing more branches. It leaves a void in the market for Saurus.com’s technology and a waiting list of individuals and businesses eager to use our convenient payments solution. As an immigrant myself, we aim to serve mainly rural communities, the Hispanic and Muslim diasporas, socially responsibly,'' said Jose.

Lee Britton, CEO Europe at EML (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) stated: ''It's incredible to work alongside Europe's latest FinTech driven to create a new market rather than competing with existing players. Our friend Jose is specialising in an underserved market segment backed by his intellectual property rights. EML is delighted to provide the growth-ready platform Saurus.com needs and to support its long-term goals.''

