Castle Biosciences Collaborates with the Melanoma Research Foundation for “Ask the Expert” Live Webinar Series with Melanoma Experts

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced it will collaborate with the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) to present “Ask the Expert” Managing Melanoma, a webinar series, throughout the month of April.

The MRF is the largest independent organization dedicated to melanoma research, education of patients and their caregivers and advocacy on both the federal and state-level. The “Ask the Expert” Managing Melanoma series is aimed at increasing awareness and engagement in the melanoma community and will feature leading dermatologists and melanoma experts.

The Facebook Live webinars are accessible to the public and will take place on the MRF Facebook page with the following industry leaders:

April 6, 2021 @ 3 p.m. E.T.: Abel Jarrell, M.D., dermatology/dermatopathology, Melanoma Patient Journey

April 13, 2021 @ 4 p.m. E.T.: Brent Moody, M.D., Mohs surgeon, Familial Genetics vs. Tumor Genetics

April 20, 2021 @ 4 p.m. E.T.: Shannon Trotter, D.O., dermatology, Use of Gene Expressing Profiling in Melanoma Prognosis

April 27, 2021 @ 3 p.m. E.T.: Steven Trocha, M.D., surgical oncologist, Lifetime Clinic for High-Risk Melanoma Patients

“Disease awareness, preventive methods and early detection are all key factors that contribute to the best patient outcomes,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are proud to support the MRF and its ‘Ask the Expert’ sessions to provide additional resources for patients and educate the public on melanoma and on the role of tumor biology and genomic testing in informing cancer treatment plan decisions for this aggressive form of skin cancer.”

“Our mission is to prevent melanoma in as many people as possible,” said Kyleigh Lipira, M.B.A., chief executive officer of the MRF. “Our work with Castle complements our goal of providing the necessary insight and resources to vigilantly prevent and detect melanoma.”

For more information on the “Ask the Expert” Facebook Live webinars, or to access a recorded playback of the sessions, please visit the MRF Facebook page here.

About The Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research in finding effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about prevention, diagnosis and the treatment of melanoma. The MRF is an active advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure. The MRF’s website is the premier source for melanoma information seekers.

About DecisionDx-Melanoma

DecisionDx®-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient’s tumor biology to predict individual risk of cutaneous melanoma metastasis or recurrence, as well as sentinel lymph node positivity, independent of traditional staging factors, and has been studied in more than 5,700 patient samples. Using tissue from the primary melanoma, the test measures the expression of 31 genes. The test has been validated in four archival risk of recurrence studies of 901 patients and six prospective risk of recurrence studies including more than 1,600 patients. To predict likelihood of sentinel lymph node positivity, the Company utilizes its proprietary algorithm, i31-GEP, to produce an integrated test result. i31-GEP is an artificial intelligence-based neural network algorithm (independently validated in a cohort of 1,674 prospective, consecutively tested patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma) that integrates the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result with the patient’s traditional clinicopathologic features. Impact on patient management plans for one of every two patients tested has been demonstrated in four multicenter and single-center studies including more than 560 patients. The consistent performance and accuracy demonstrated in these studies provides confidence in disease management plans that incorporate DecisionDx-Melanoma test results. Through December 31, 2020, DecisionDx-Melanoma has been ordered more than 68,920 times for use in patients with cutaneous melanoma.

More information about the test and disease can be found at www.CastleTestInfo.com.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq). For more information about Castle’s gene expression profile tests, visit www.CastleTestInfo.com. Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.