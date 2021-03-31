MetLife Statement on Voting Rights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) President and CEO Michel Khalaf issued the following statement today on voting rights:

“The right to vote in America is absolutely fundamental. It’s what gives people the power of self-determination and the ability to have their voices heard. MetLife believes any effort to limit the ability of Black Americans to exercise this hard-won civil right undermines democracy. We believe America is a better place when every voice is heard and every vote counts.”

