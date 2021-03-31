World Insurance Associates LLC Announces Partnership with HowsMyStuff LLC

TINTON FALLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it partnered with HowsMyStore (“HMS”) to provide additional protections to self storage facility owners.

HowsMyStore provides the self storage industry’s first comprehensive and cost-effective facility monitoring technology solution through its comprehensive platform. The platform provides real-time facility status and alerts to facility owners, operators, and store managers. Through mobile and desktop applications, users get real-time monitoring of temperature, humidity, water leak, occupancy, entry status, and more.

“Currently, most storage facilities do not have an automated remote monitoring system, and they rely on local staff to detect problems. Unfortunately, in most cases, the problem goes undetected until after the damage has already occurred. Our goal is to protect facility owners and their customers with the best possible solutions. Partnering with a leader in the self storage insurance industry will give our clients another resource for additional protection,” stated Kevin Laurinaitis, Business Development Manager of HowsMyStore.

“We are thrilled to partner with HowsMyStore,” said Jessica Lamoureux, Principal and Program Manager of World Insurance Associates Self Storage division. “We share a common focus on protecting self storage facility owners and look forward to providing additional benefits to our clients and the industry as a whole. For those who implement the monitoring solution made available through HMS, we have negotiated an exclusive insurance discount of up to 10% on their annual insurance premiums.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance brokerage providing world-class asset and lifestyle protection with risk management, insurance, and benefit consulting services for individuals and businesses. Since its founding in 2012, WIA has completed 98 acquisitions and serves its customers from 100 offices in 22 states and Washington, DC. WIA has been named one of The Most Successful Companies in America by Inc. 5000, is a Top 100 P/C Agency by Insurance Journal and Business Insurance, and a five-time honoree by NJBIZ Fast 50. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

About HowsMyStore

HowsMyStore.com provides wireless monitoring solutions designed specifically for the self-storage industry. With easy installation sensors, HMS helps storage facilities reduce risks, be proactive versus reactive when contending to potential problems, and even creates an opportunity to earn extra monthly income! For more information, contact Kevin Laurinaitis at 215-696-3063 or visit https://www.howsmystore.com.