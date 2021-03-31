Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Air Premia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Air Premia (South Korea). Featuring Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, this aircraft is the first of three new Boeing 787-9s confirmed to deliver to Air Premia from ALC’s order book with Boeing this year.

“We are thrilled to announce this first of three Boeing 787-9 aircraft delivery to Air Premia today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “As the first aircraft in the Air Premia fleet, this ALC Dreamliner will launch the new airline’s international network and contribute to an excellent debut in the Korea marketplace.”

“We cannot describe in words how grateful and honored we are to receive our first Boeing 787 Dreamliner,” said Mr. Peter JY Sim, CEO of Air Premia. “Today, thanks to our great partnership with ALC, is a historic moment for the Korean Air Transportation Industry with the birth of our new hybrid service carrier: Air Premia. Our airline will soon bring hope and joy to those in dire thirst of a true journey with comfort and care.”

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Air Premia

Air Premia is South Korea's newly-established hybrid air carrier focused on direct trips from Seoul to worldwide international hubs. The innovative airline offers customers upscale services at a reasonable price. With an exclusively Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, Air Premia customers will be able to enjoy the most advanced in-flight experience. For more information, please visit www.airpremia.com.