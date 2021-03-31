AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Starr International Insurance (Switzerland) AG

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” to Starr International Insurance (Switzerland) AG (Starr Switzerland). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The company is a sister company of Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited (SIRL) (Bermuda). Starr Switzerland and SIRL are wholly owned subsidiaries of Starr International Company Inc (Switzerland), a private investment holding company.

The ratings of Starr Switzerland reflect SIRL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its marginal operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Starr Switzerland’s ratings also factor in its strategic importance to SIRL, and the explicit support it receives from SIRL in the form of a capital maintenance agreement and reinsurance.

Starr Switzerland is a recently formed insurer and reinsurer domiciled in Switzerland. The company is expected to start underwriting in April 2021, with a focus on property risks. Until it grows its book of direct local business, the premium mix will be skewed toward reinsurance, as reinsurance business currently underwritten by Starr Europe Insurance Limited (Malta) will be renewed into Starr Switzerland.

