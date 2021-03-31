Nickelodeon Sets the Stage for PAW Patrol® Live! At Home Virtual Streaming Event April 24 and 25

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nickelodeon is bringing the stage show experience to preschoolers with PAW Patrol Live! At Home, an interactive streaming event that will have families singing, dancing and cheering along with the beloved PAW Patrol as they once again save the day. Taking place Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, the virtual extravaganza includes: a 45-minute interactive stage show that puts kids at the center of the action; an opportunity to watch the show in a shared viewing room with friends and family; and an immersive pre-show area with games, videos, printable activities and more.

“As we look forward to a return to normalcy and welcoming families back to our live events, we continue to invest in innovative ways to grow our Nickelodeon Experiences business during these unprecedented times. With PAW Patrol Live! At Home we’ve produced a one-of-a-kind co-viewing event that allows us to recreate the communal theater experience and give families a way to connect with not only fan favorite Nick characters, but their loved ones as well,” said Amy Hyland, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Strategy, Business Development and Operations. “This virtual interactive adventure will be an exciting extension of the top-rated animated TV series, challenging audiences imaginations and senses, while teaching the importance of teamwork."

The PAW Patrol Live! At Home show, which will be available in English and Spanish, was originally conceived for the stage by VStar Entertainment as PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue. This reimagined production recreates a communal theater-like experience enhanced by the interactive livestream production of lili STUDIOS, who have created a myriad of additional interactive moments and actions families can enjoy at home including:

A pre-show experience - Accessible immediately following ticket purchase, parents can log onto the “Race Ready Room,” a fully immersive area that features digital games, printable activity sheets, an e-shop, a Pup Pup Boogie dance-along video; a series of ‘how to’ videos to help families navigate the pre-show area and interactive show elements and more.

- A fully customizable AR avatar that responds to viewers’ participation via motion and sound capture. A PupPad - A virtual, customizable screen overlay version of Ryder’s communication device that allows guests to click on the badge of one of the members of the PAW Patrol and have their virtual pad display in the core colors of that pup, their selected character will also speak directly to them during select moments in the show.

Beginning today, parents can log on to www.pawpatrolliveathome.com to purchase tickets for the April 24th and 25th digital event. Options include a single ticket, which allows access on one device; as well as a group ticket which includes a single ticket and three additional access codes that can be shared with friends and family, allowing guests to experience the show in a shared viewing room and communicate through a “watch together” video chat. Guests can also choose from three show times—7am PT/10am ET, 9am PT/12pm ET and 2pm PT/5pm ET. Additionally, beginning April 26, families who purchased a single or group access ticket will be able to log on and re-watch the show through May 2.

lili STUDIOS conceived and produced the entirety of the interactive and immersive experience. lili STUDIOS is a creative company that develops the most advanced livestreaming experiences and powerful engagement for brands. PAW Patrol Live! At Home is powered by Maestro, the interactive live streaming platform for creators and content owners.

In PAW Patrol Live! At Home, it's the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. It’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Their mission is to rescue Mayor Goodway and help her to finish the race. Using each of their unique skills and teamwork, the pups make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Paramount+ is a proud sponsor of the PAW Patrol Live! At Home experience. Paramount+ has something for the whole family to watch, including classic Nickelodeon shows and Nick Jr. favorites like seasons one through five of PAW Patrol.

PAW Patrol, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airs on Nickelodeon weekdays at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (ET/PT), is a globally beloved CG-animated preschool series that follows a heroic pack of rescue pups—Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and Tracker—who are led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder. Together they work hard to show the people of Adventure Bay that “no job is too big, no pup is too small!” The show features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem-solving.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 40 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates world class custom live theatrical productions featuring original and licensed, branded content that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows and experiences. The company has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries, entertains nearly three million guests annually, and sold more than 50 million tickets over the last 40 years. VStar Entertainment Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, visit www.vstarentertainment.com.

lili STUDIOS is a creative company that develops the most advanced livestreaming experiences and creates powerful new spaces for brands to engage with their audiences. lili STUDIOS is on a mission to define the future of interactive entertainment - changing the way audiences experience and engage with creators, artists and brands through livestreaming. Operating at the highest level of quality, creativity and impact, lili STUDIOS has developed and produced experiences for artists such as Billie Eilish, Tim McGraw, Ty Dolla $ign and brands such as AB, OnePlus and Viacom, while also creating its own formats and IP that span multiple verticals. lili STUDIOS is a division of Moon to Mars LLC, a global creative lab located in Los Angeles, New York and Hamburg.

Maestro’s mission is to grow the GDP of the creator economy. It empowers the 100M+ global creator market —from major enterprises to small businesses—with an interactive video platform to build strong communities and monetize passions. Customers can easily set up unique branded experiences, monetize in a variety of ways ranging from ticketing to subscriptions and ecommerce, and learn how to achieve their goals with powerful analytics. Whether it’s an individual creator, a company creating a live extension of their brand, or a business looking to launch an interactive platform for a specific vertical, Maestro guarantees the most robust and customizable solution with the fastest time to market.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).