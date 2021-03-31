KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FCI Funding 2021-1, LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes for FCI Funding 2021-1, LLC, a property tax lien ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the second term securitization for Finch Investment Group, LLC. On the Closing Date, FIG Capital Investments, LLC (the “Fund”), a Delaware limited liability company, will own all of the membership interests of the Issuer. The initial collateral pool comprises property tax lien assets from municipalities within the states of Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, Florida, Illinois, and New Jersey that have been purchased by special purpose tax lien holding subsidiaries of the Fund.

The transaction features an additional tax lien account, not funded at closing, which may be used to purchase up to $71 million of additional tax liens (approximately 29% of the initial note balance) on properties that meet certain eligibility criteria on or prior to the payment date in March 2022. The transaction also includes a subsequent tax lien account totaling $25 million at closing to purchase subsequent tax liens on properties related to either tax liens in the initial pool or to tax liens purchased from the additional tax lien account.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.