Call of Duty League Designates Zenni as Its Official Eyewear

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zenni, the online eyewear retail leader, and the Call of Duty League™ have today announced a multi-year agreement, naming Zenni the Official Eyewear of the Call of Duty League. The partnership will feature Zenni’s signature Blokz blue-blocker lenses, which reduce eye strain and improve performance by blocking blue light from digital screens that can negatively affect vision and eye health.

"Just a few years ago, fashion and gaming were rarely used in the same sentence. Today, these worlds intersect regularly. Call of Duty League pros are some of the most followed, most influential esports personalities in the world, and they demand form and function in anything they wear - especially when it comes to their eyes,” said Jack Harari, Vice President, Global Partnerships at Activision Blizzard Esports. “We believe the Zenni product line will resonate strongly with our passionate community. We look forward to working closely with Zenni for years to come, kicking off with Zenni as the presenting sponsor for Call of Duty Major II, which will showcase for fans the culmination of some of the most competitive action we've ever seen in the Call of Duty League."

Partnership assets include Zenni featured as the presenting partner of two major tournaments: the 2021 Season April Major to be held on April 7-11 and the 2022 Season Kick-Off Classic. The Call of Duty League will also highlight Zenni and its Blokz product line during in-season broadcasts, including tournament and post-season previews throughout the duration of the partnership, as well as anticipated integrations with Call of Duty League casters wearing Zenni products on-air. The Call of Duty League and Zenni will also collaborate to create original content with a Call of Duty League pro player to be named later, and Zenni will showcase its eyewear at future Call of Duty League events. Zenni intends to pursue the opportunity to license certain league and team marks for the production of branded eyewear and other mutually agreed upon products in the category.

“Call of Duty esports has a rich history, and we’re thrilled to be working with the Call of Duty League to share the value of our Blokz technology with their audience through 2021 and beyond,” said Sean Pate, Zenni’s Brand Marketing and Communications Officer. “We’ve learned so much about the esports industry over the last few years through our great partners and continuing to invest in the gaming industry has become a major priority for our business. This new relationship with a household name in the space, should cement our commitment to esports overall.”

Additionally, Zenni has created @Zenni_Gaming social media channels on Twitter and Instagram to showcase key events, giveaways, limited-edition product collaborations, gameday looks and major match moments from its teams throughout the world of esports.

Visit zenni.com/gaming for more information about Blokz by Zenni.

About Zenni:

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers men, women, and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With over 35 million frames sold worldwide, a pair of Zennis is owned in every country across the globe. Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bulls. For more information, visit www.zenni.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Call of Duty League:

Call of Duty League™ is the official esports league of the Call of Duty® franchise, from publisher Activision. The Call of Duty League includes 12 teams from four countries and spotlights the best Call of Duty esports players from around the world. The Call of Duty League launched in 2020 and features fresh ways for pro players, amateurs, and fans to come together around one of the world’s most beloved games. To learn more about the Call of Duty League, visit callofdutyleague.com.

