Komodo Health Announces Agreement to Accelerate Clinical Development with Real-World Patient Data and Software

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Komodo Health today announced an agreement with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) to accelerate clinical development using real-world data and AI software. The collaboration aims to optimize feasibility, site selection, and patient recruitment for clinical trials, ultimately driving higher throughput for trials and speeding life-saving therapies to patients.

As a leader in real-world patient data, Komodo builds software that advances clinical development by understanding the patient journey. The strategic partnership currently focuses on software solutions that offer real-time visibility into patient volumes, enhancing the ability to identify trial sites, increase target recruitment, understand patient cohorts before launch, and reach diverse patient populations.

“The next generation of clinical trials requires deep and timely insight into the patient journey,” said Aswin Chandrakantan, MD, chief medical officer, Komodo Health. “Whether targeting a large volume of diverse patients for a prevalent chronic condition or exploring breakthroughs for complex rare diseases, it’s crucial to understand where patients are progressing through the care system in order to improve efficiency in clinical trials.”

The collaboration spans a broad portfolio of therapeutic areas ranging from common chronic illnesses to ultra-rare diseases. Areas of collaboration include infectious diseases, oncology, vaccines, immunology, cardiovascular, and metabolic disease.

Built on Komodo’s Healthcare MapTM of 325 million U.S. de-identified patient journeys, the Komodo Health solutions being deployed include:

Prism , to support feasibility, market sizing, protocol scenario planning, and patient cohort analytics

, to support feasibility, market sizing, protocol scenario planning, and patient cohort analytics Sentinel , for proprietary data integration, analytics, and site selection

, for proprietary data integration, analytics, and site selection Pulse, for real-time alerts on encounters between providers and potential screening eligible patients

Across the industry, identifying the right patient cohorts has historically been an arduous and often inefficient process, particularly in Phase 3 and 4 trials. Some studies indicate that up to 80 percent of clinical trials fail to meet recruitment deadlines. Recruitment and retention challenges can often lead to trial termination, creating ethical and financial consequences and delaying delivery of new drugs to patient populations in need.

