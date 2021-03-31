Boston Symphony Orchestra Taps True Tickets for Secure Digital Ticketing as Tanglewood Reopens for Summer Season

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secure contactless digital ticketing enables a smarter, stronger, and safer reopening for performing arts organizations. That’s exactly what True Tickets will do for the Boston Symphony Orchestra (BSO), which will use the company’s contactless ticketing service to enhance ticket delivery as well as improve health and safety protocols to bring live performances back to the stage later this year.

Founded in 1881, the BSO is one of the world’s largest orchestral organizations, reaching millions through live performances, recordings, educational programs, and, most recently, expanded online streaming. While Boston’s Symphony Hall is the BSO’s fall/winter/spring venue, the orchestra is now well-positioned to reopen for live in-person performances at Tanglewood, its summer home since 1937. The 2021 Tanglewood season announcement can be found here.

True Tickets’ secure contactless ticketing service allows patrons to bypass will call and physical ticket transactions and minimizes contact between patrons and staff, resulting in a safer and easier ticket-buying experience.

With digital ticketing, the BSO will be able to communicate with ticket holders before and during an event to share updated policies and procedures so patrons know exactly what to expect, especially around pandemic-related protocols and plans for Tanglewood’s reopening this summer. But even more significantly, True Tickets will play a major role in helping the BSO create year-round opportunities with patrons who want to engage with the orchestra beyond the point-of-purchase transaction and live concert experience.

“As we look towards reopening Tanglewood in July, we are thrilled to be working with True Tickets to help ensure the safest and most customer-friendly experience for both our loyal patrons and all newcomers to the BSO’s many programs this summer,” said Alexandra Fuchs, BSO Chief Operating Officer. “True Tickets offers convenience and transparency on the ticketing front as we bring people safely together again.”

The True Tickets service, built on Hyperledger Fabric and run on the IBM Blockchain, uses APIs to quickly integrate with BSO’s existing ticketing system without replacing existing infrastructure or requiring additional hardware. The True Tickets service can be optimized for various venue settings and challenges.

“As a Boston-based ticketing start-up, we are thrilled to partner with the iconic Boston Symphony Orchestra to help them reopen while also enhancing the patron experience,” says True Tickets Founder and CEO Matt Zarracina. “Together, we are demonstrating how to safely reopen live performances now. Even more, we are also entering a new era of live entertainment -- one where experiences are more inviting and engaging, before, during, and after a show. That level of year-round engagement is a powerful tool for nonprofit organizations like the Boston Symphony Orchestra.”

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that can be tailored to a venue’s specific needs. Whether it is the company’s IBM blockchain enabled service built with secondary market distribution in mind or its single channel delivery service, True Tickets’ business-to-business solution easily integrates with existing ticketing platforms without replacing existing infrastructure. The True Tickets service empowers venues across arts, entertainment, and more to better govern how digital tickets are transacted, reclaiming control of their tickets from the secondary market so they can more effectively manage their patrons’ experience.

For additional information, please visit True-Tickets.com