DE-CIX and PacketFabric Expand Their Network Interconnection Capabilities to the Chicago Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DE-CIX, the world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, and PacketFabric, the leading provider of on-demand connectivity for hybrid and multi-cloud IT, today announce the expansion of their network interconnection capabilities to DE-CIX Chicago, the first commercially managed, Open-IX certified neutral IX serving the entire Midwest market.

DE-CIX Chicago, the third IX for DE-CIX North America operational since December 2020, has quickly become the most accessible and distributed neutral IX serving the market. This capability is now further realized through the company’s partnership and expanded interconnections with PacketFabric, increasing the ability for networks to access DE-CIX from even more data center locations including Serverfarm and CoreSite CH2 in Chicago; CyrusOne in Aurora, IL; and Digital Realty and ServerCentral in Elk Grove Village, IL. DE-CIX Chicago’s existing capabilities are distributed over multiple data centers with switches at Digital Realty and within 427 S. LaSalle at 365 Data Centers and CoreSite, offering diversity from 350 E. Cermak.

With DE-CIX Chicago’s core switch deployment at 427 S. LaSalle and PacketFabric’s interconnection at this location, networks looking to have full diversity from 350 E. Cermak can now achieve this.

Key Capabilities

Collaboration expands reach between DE-CIX and PacketFabric to DE-CIX Chicago, enabling access from more than six unique data centers serving the greater Chicago market

PacketFabric’s SDN-based network simplifies network provisioning, enabling dynamic bandwidth and connectivity management

PacketFabric customers can dynamically design and quickly deploy any network configuration leveraging an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web-based portal

Through multiple Network to Network Interfaces (NNIs) between DE-CIX and PacketFabric across North America, PacketFabric customers can now dynamically reach DE-CIX IXs in Chicago, Dallas and New York seamlessly

Networks in nearby cities such as Indianapolis and Minneapolis seeking secondary and diverse exchange connections can now leverage PacketFabric’s network to reach DE-CIX Chicago

“We’re in the business of democratizing access to mission critical infrastructure services, and we’re proud to support DE-CIX’s continued growth and success,” comments Jezzibell Gilmore, Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder of PacketFabric. “With the launch of DE-CIX Chicago, we can now offer additional locations for our mutual customers and business partners to meet and interconnect with other networks from any global location on our private on-demand connectivity platform.”

“DE-CIX and PacketFabric continue to expand our cooperation as our services are so complementary,” comments Ed d'Agostino, Vice President and General Manager of DE-CIX North America. “PacketFabric customers now have greater interconnection options in each of our North American markets as well as from adjacent markets. PacketFabric not only helps DE-CIX serve metro areas, they also serve the surrounding regions.”

DE-CIX Chicago is interconnected with DE-CIX New York and DE-CIX Dallas via a private network, creating a fully redundant, optimized low-latency route between each market. In addition to peering and cloud connectivity services available through DE-CIX’s DirectCLOUD capabilities, customers can access the world’s largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem through DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote solution. DE-CIX’s global interconnection ecosystem reaches all the way from the DE-CIX IXs in North America, to Europe, the Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, connecting more than 2,200 networks throughout the world.

For more information about DE-CIX, visit www.de-cix.net.

To learn more about PacketFabric, visit www.packetfabric.com.

About DE-CIX

DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is one of the world’s leading operators of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 28 locations in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, DE-CIX provides close to 2200 network operators, Internet service providers (ISPs) and content providers from more than 100 countries with peering and interconnection services. The connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 70 Terabits. Taken into operation in 1995, DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world. Further information at www.de-cix.net.

ABOUT PACKETFABRIC

PacketFabric redefines enterprise hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity. PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages end-to-end automation, a private optical network, and the latest in packet switching technology. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was named the “2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services,” one of the “10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020” by CRN, and a “2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity” by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com.