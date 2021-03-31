AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned indicative Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings of “bbb+” to senior unsecured issues, “bbb” to subordinated issues and “bbb-” to preferred stock to the recently filed shelf registration of Markel Corporation (Markel) (Glen Allen, VA) [NYSE: MKL]. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings on the previous shelf registration. The existing ratings of Markel and its insurance subsidiaries are unchanged.

Financial leverage, as calculated by AM Best, was at 23.7% at year-end 2020, within Markel’s targets. Earnings before interest, preferred dividends and taxes interest coverage has been strong, averaging 3.9 times over the past three years, albeit declining to 2.9 times in 2020. AM Best expects Markel’s coverage ratio to remain within guidance. The company’s 2020 net operating earnings results were affected meaningfully by net claim losses associated with natural catastrophes and by pandemic-related event cancellation and business interruption and other claim losses sustained by its international and US insurance and reinsurance operations.

