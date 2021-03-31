Barco appoints Versatech International as Distribution Partner for ClickShare Conference in Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barco, a global leader in professional visualization and collaboration technology, announced the appointment of Versatech International, a major IT/AV distributor in the Philippines, as its new distribution partner for their flagship solution Barco ClickShare Conference. Barco aims to expand its outreach in the Unified Communication & Collaboration segment in the Philippines by offering seamless remote and hybrid collaboration solutions that enable digital transformations at the workplaces in the new normal.

Versatech International will deliver increased access to Barco’s future-ready and hybrid-enabled Unified Communication & Collaboration Solution (UC&C), ClickShare Conference, to end-consumers in the Philippines and ensures its complete service.

A frontrunner in collaboration and wireless networking technology, Barco is expanding its presence in the Asia Pacific region. Barco focuses on enhancing end-consumer targeted partnerships to enable bright outcomes for enterprise customers through selected engagement, outreach, service, and splendid experiences. Versatech International’s deep understanding and coverage of the market, along with its strong customer base, will enable Barco to offer its innovative solution across target verticals and customers in the booming Philippine market.

Elaborating on the association, Ta Loong Gan, Managing Director, Barco South East Asia and Taiwan said, “The pandemic has led to a major disruption in the way we work in the new normal, with technology becoming a major facilitator empowering a smooth transition. Organizations and businesses must quickly adopt the hybrid model of remote and in-office working through innovative solutions that enable transformative collaboration. Barco’s ClickShare Conference is a revolutionary solution that facilitates the growing need for flexible working and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) and we look forward to offering the technology to more enterprises in Philippines through our partnership with Versatech.”

Established in 2012, Versatech distributes information technology hardware and takes stringent efforts to ensure items are available to their customers. The company’s roots lie in humble beginnings with Lamco International, a pioneer in the IT distribution business of the Philippines. A marked growth in PC servers and peripherals inspired the formation of Versatech, which provides customers with ground-breaking IT tools and global technology products.

Stephen Yu, Executive Vice President, Versatech International said, “Our business partners gain an edge in the Philippine marketplace thanks to our strong portfolio of product offerings like digital signage and commercial displays, video conferencing technology, portable PA and audio systems, AV accessories, managed print services, and professional storage solutions. Our partnership with Barco, a global major in the UC&C space, will enable us to take the innovative ClickShare Conference to a wide range of enterprises looking to revamp their organizations in the wake of the recent pandemic.”

According to a recent global survey on hybrid workplaces by Barco ClickShare, the pandemic has made businesses accept a new reality towards technology and quickly embrace changes they did not think possible a few short months ago. Technology’s exponential growth in 2020 was crucial for communication. People and businesses needed good collaboration technologies to remain in touch and in operation during long lockdowns. Today, workplace technologies need to facilitate more natural and authentic experiences that bring back some humanity to our virtual interactions.

The hardware and software agnostic of Barco ClickShare Conference is designed to enable the trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting), and to ensure remote meetings are as intuitive and effective as face-to-face interactions no matter your location or choice of connection. To thrive in the post-pandemic world, businesses must be inventive, adaptable, and invest in new technologies which give their employees the tools they need to work in the best way possible.

Versatech International

Versatech is a B2B ICT distributor and an expert in business technology with over 40 years of experience thanks to the beginning of our humble roots with Lamco International. We partner up with trusted global brands and our services from digitization strategies to logistics planning to bring you and your clients the innovative technology to streamline business processes and deliveries.

Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting, classroom and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2019, we realized sales of 1.083 billion euro. We have a global team of 3,600 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 400 granted patents.