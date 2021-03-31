Lumen Launches in the Middle East with Research on the Impact of Fasting During Ramadan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumen, a health technology company at the forefront of personal health, has announced the launch of its ground-breaking wellness device, Lumen, in the Middle East. Developed through years of scientific testing and validation, Lumen is the first handheld, portable device and app that measures your metabolism in real-time with just your breath. Lumen is making personal, at home metabolic tracking available outside of research labs for the first time - revolutionizing the way we approach weight loss, fitness and healthy nutrition decision making.

Lumen works by measuring your body’s carbon dioxide concentration by breathing into a handheld Lumen device. These levels, calculated through Lumen’s vast scientific research and development, indicate the type of fuel your body is using to produce energy - a mix of fat or carbs. Like having a nutritionist in your pocket, Lumen provides you with personalized suggestions on when and what to eat to fuel your workout, based on your metabolism. Lumen supports fat burn and improves your metabolic flexibility, which is your body's ability to efficiently switch between using carbs and fats as a fuel source.

Michal and Merav Mor, twin sisters with PhDs in Physiology, co-founded Lumen and act as Head of Science for Product and Head of Research and Science respectively. The sisters conceived of the idea for a personal metabolic tracker as they trained for an Ironman race. Determined to improve their fitness and race times, the scientists sought out a way to track and test their metabolism to achieve peak fitness. Eight years in the making, and on the heels of a successful Indiegogo campaign, they are releasing their groundbreaking device, Lumen, around the world today.

“While metabolism is key to weight loss, the only way to test metabolism was through a restrictive, hours-long laboratory process, leaving regular people with zero visibility into their metabolic rate and only haphazard ways of improving it,” said Michal Mor, co-founder and Head of Science for Product, Lumen. “With Lumen, we are bringing scientifically rigorous insight into personal metabolism for the very first time, allowing anyone at home to measure how efficient their body is at burning calories, but also sharing research-driven recommendations on how they can reach their health and fitness goals faster.”

Impact of Fasting During Ramadan

As intermittent fasting becomes a global health practice, the Lumen research team is going to the source of fasting as a tradition. Throughout the month of Ramadan, the Lumen research team will analyse the metabolism measurements of 2000 people across the Middle East, Asia, North America and the UK. Their metabolism readings will carry across their nutrition and activity throughout Ramadan such as before and after Iftar meals which break the fast or before and after Suhur meals before the fast starts.

"We are very exciting to draw insights from one of the largest fasting traditions - the holy month of Ramadan. The unique setting enables to see how these fasting windows impact our metabolism but also other interesting factors such as not consuming water throughout the day, the timing of the meals and of course the impressive month-long duration of the fasting practice," says Barak Alon, head of data at Lumen.

Currently, over 45% of users across the Middle East that fast 16 hours are able to shift their fuel source to fat burn. Lumen will publish their results at the conclusion of Ramadan to see the impact of fasting the entire month.

The Lumen device and app enable users to maximize their wellness:

Like having a nutritionist in your pocket - Know what and when to eat to fuel your workout, improve your metabolic flexibility and support fat burn.

Track your metabolism daily - See how your metabolism is affected by your sleep, physical activity, and nutrition.

Customize your nutrition - Get daily personalized meal plans. Know exactly what to eat and when.

Workout optimization - See if you have enough energy before a workout or if you need to fuel up. Breathe afterwards to see the impact on your body.

Monitor and improve your metabolic health - Over time, Lumen tracks your metabolism, sleep, nutrition, and fitness data to provide a Lumen Flex Score, which reflects your success and helps sustain results.

At home not a lab - What takes nearly an hour in a lab using expensive and heavy machinery can now be done at home or on the go

Scientific Validation

Lumen can provide numerous insights about the metabolism of an individual, as well as valuable scientific data to increase knowledge of metabolic flexibility and nutrition. In a study conducted by San Francisco State University, Lumen has been validated to meet the gold standard for metabolic measurement.

Availability

The Lumen device is available at Lumen.me, currently priced at $299 with an MSRP of $349. The device comes equipped with a travel case, charging dock, USB-C Cable, and Premium Customer Support. Users can download the app for free on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

About Lumen:

Lumen helps people improve their health and fitness through technology on the forefront of personalized nutrition and metabolism. Conceived and designed by twin sisters, physiology PhDs and Ironman winners, Lumen harnesses the power of our breath to measure metabolism, which is closely linked to weight, fitness and personal health. The Lumen device measures metabolism in a single breath, in less than a minute, which previously was only possible through an hour-long lab test. Available at Lumen.me, Lumen devices ship globally.