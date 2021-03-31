Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and RingCentral launch new cloud communication solution in Ireland, Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral.

PARIS & BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, are joining forces to launch Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, a Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) solution, in Ireland.

Stemming from a strategic partnership between RingCentral and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, announced in August 2020, Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, will combine the very latest in UCaaS technology from RingCentral, with market-leading networking, communication, and cloud solutions and services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s portfolio, making it a unique offering in the market.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise’s mission is to deliver customized technology experiences to enterprises with a verticalized business approach. Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, will enrich the company’s cloud portfolio enabling customers to accelerate their digital transformation with Unified UCaaS.

With Rainbow Office, users can efficiently and securely collaborate from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution, leveraging RingCentral’s industry-leading integrated Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) capabilities. Rainbow Office provides users HD audio and video, screen share capabilities, the ability to check presence, share files, and seamlessly switch between devices with integrated carrier-grade voice.

“ We are delighted to partner with RingCentral to address the needs of business customers in Ireland,” says Heather Zhang, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Country Business Leader for UK, and Ireland. This public UCaaS solution, which includes traffic, represents a fantastic opportunity for companies who want to accelerate their transformation to the cloud. These businesses can benefit from a secure business communication platform, which is both easy to implement and to use. The Rainbow Office carrier-grade communication suite, provides an all-in-one solution with multiple security layers, offering protection for applications and devices from potential attacks.”

“ We are delighted to launch Rainbow Office, powered by RingCentral, to Ireland," said Steve Rafferty, country manager, UK & Ireland, RingCentral. " By bringing together RingCentral's leading cloud communications portfolio and Alcatel-Lucent's ability to deliver customized technology experiences to enterprises, we are confident that customers can accelerate to their digital transformation. Additionally, customers will now have access to a powerful UCaaS solution that will meet their growing communications needs and enable them to work from anywhere.”

“ Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise is already the number one player in Western Europe in terms of PBX, IPPBX licenses sold1. We see this UCaaS solution as a tremendous growth opportunity for integrators and channel partners alike,” Eamon Connaughton, head of sales for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise in Ireland. “ This is very relevant, both for companies who are beginning their journey to the cloud as well as for those who are looking for a cloud communication solution including traffic. Over the past few months, we have been very pleased with the interest and engagement of partners in Ireland who recognize the significant business benefits of offering this solution to their end customers.”

Rainbow Office is available in Ireland as well as in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and in The Netherlands from March 31st, 2021.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customized technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than 830,000 customers in 100 countries around the world.

The privately-owned company with headquarters in France has over 2900 direct business partners worldwide, achieving an effective global reach with a local focus.

For more information: www.al-enterprise.com

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office®, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system, Glip® the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™, and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

