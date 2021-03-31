Just for the Fun of It! MCR Purchases the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Charlotte-Southwest Near Carowinds Amusement Park

Breakfast is served in the lobby, which also has a bar! (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Come along for the rides! MCR, the fourth-largest owner-operator in the United States, has acquired the new-build, 124-suite SpringHill Suites by Marriott Charlotte-Southwest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Just 10 minutes from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Charlotte, the all-suite hotel off Interstate 77 is nestled in the popular Steele Creek suburb. Pile the entire crew (family dog, too!) in the car and hightail it to a spacious SpringHill Suites pad, complete with a mini-refrigerator, microwave, 55-inch HDTV and sofa bed.

After a coffee-fueled grab and go breakfast and sweat session at our fitness center, hit the world-famous Carowinds amusement park, a 407-acre entertainment extravaganza reopening on Friday, May 22. Twist and turn on 14 pulse-pounding roller coasters — try Fury 325, which reaches 325 feet and revs up to 95 miles per hour, if you dare!

Not a coaster boaster? Carowinds is also home to 60 rides of all sizes and the Carolina Harbor Waterpark which has water slides, wave pools, the Boogie Board Racer — the longest mat-racing slide in the Southeast — and a three-acre kids’ area. Don’t forget to sample the authentic Carolina cuisine at the Blue Ridge Country Kitchen.

After the fun and funnel cakes, you’ll probably need a drink. The SpringHill Suites Charlotte-Southwest has a full bar in the lobby — and our patio has loungers for the gang to recap the day’s thrills around a fire pit.

A dip in the outdoor pool may be in order before you conk out in our crisp sheets and wake refreshed to ride another day. Prefer to take it slow? Head over to the nearby driving range at Charlotte Topgolf, which has more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays. If bargain-hunting is your game, the Charlotte Premium Outlets has 100 shops to browse.

Lest you think it’s all play and no work at the SpringHill Suites Charlotte-Southwest, each suite has a well-lit desk with a comfortable chair and plenty of outlets. That’s welcome news for corporate travelers: our location in Whitehall Corporate Center is a short drive to companies such as Siemens, Microsoft, Konica Minolta, Spectrum and Stanley Black & Decker.

Powering up at the SpringHill Suites Charlotte-Southwest is good for the planet: the 310 solar panels on its roof harness the sun’s energy to produce electricity, heat water and reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint. The environmentally-friendly hotel saves roughly $20,000 per year in electric costs.

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Charlotte-Southwest is located at 3950 Arco Corporate Drive and features:

124 pet-friendly, non-smoking suites with mini-refrigerators, coffeemakers and microwaves

A free daily breakfast

A 24-hour fitness center with cardiovascular equipment and free weights

An outdoor pool

Free fast Wi-Fi

A 24-hour business center

A 24-hour convenience store

Onsite laundry

Complimentary parking

430 square feet of event space accommodating up to 30 people

Reserve rooms by phone at (704) 702-0500 or online at marriott.com.

About MCR

MCR is the fourth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $3.0 billion portfolio of 100 premium-branded hotels containing more than 13,000 guestrooms across 30 states and 75 cities. Founded in 2006, the firm has offices in New York City, Dallas, Chicago and Richmond, Virginia. MCR has 3,600 team members across the country and operates hotels under 12 Marriott and Hilton brands. MCR is a recipient of the Marriott Partnership Circle Award, the highest honor Marriott presents to its owner and franchise partners, as well as the Hilton Legacy Award for Top Performer. For the TWA Hotel at New York’s JFK Airport, MCR won the Development of the Year (Full Service) Award at The Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) and the Urban Land Institute New York Excellence in Hotel Development Award. MCR was also named one of Fast Company’s 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies of 2020. For more information, please visit mcrhotels.com.