Masima Radio Network Selects Triton Digital for Full Suite of Streaming Audio and Podcast Technology

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today that Masima Radio Network, the largest radio network in Indonesia with 18 stations including Prambors*, Delta, Bahana, and Female Radio, has selected Triton Digital for the delivery, monetization, and measurement of its streaming audio and podcast content.

Through this partnership, Masima Radio Network will utilize Triton’s audio streaming network for the delivery of its podcasts and commercial radio online. In addition, Masima Radio Network will use Triton’s ad server to insert targeted audio ads into their content, as well as Triton’s audio advertising technology to monetize their inventory through both open and private marketplace deals.

Further, Masima Radio Network will measure their highly engaged listening audiences using Triton’s Webcast Metrics® and Podcast Metrics measurement services, and will rely on Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its podcast content across a wide range of platforms and devices including smart speakers and mobile phones.

“ We are excited to partner with Triton Digital, and to be leveraging their renowned suite of powerful technology to support our streaming audio and podcast business goals,” said Fitzgerald Salendu, Digital Content Manager at Masima Radio Network. “ Trusted by the world’s leading audio publishers, Triton’s technology will enable us to work more efficiently, deliver a higher quality listening experience to our audiences, and generate meaningful revenue on our own terms through the unmatched control and transparency that their advertising technology provides.”

“ We are pleased to be powering Masima Radio Network’s streaming audio and podcast strategies,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “ We remain committed to making it easy for Masima to manage the distribution and monetization of their content, while understanding when, where, and how their streaming audio and podcasts are consumed by their listening audiences.”

*Prambors is the #1 ranked station in Indonesia with 2 million listeners in all age categories, according to the latest Radio Listenership Survey 2021

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Masima Radio Network

Masima Radio Network is the operation holding of Radio Stations Network in Indonesia, with 4 brands outstanding name in the heart of their listener, Prambors, Delta, Bahana and Female Radio.