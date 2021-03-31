Southeastern Grocers Launches Partnership with Children’s Hospitals Across the Southeast

Southeastern Grocers is partnering with eight children’s hospitals throughout the Southeast, and customers at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are encouraged to support the pediatric care facilities by rounding up their grocery bills to help positively impact the lives of young patients now through April 20. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, today announces a collaborative partnership with eight children’s hospitals throughout the Southeast.

In support of the pediatric partners, the grocer has launched a community donation program to benefit some of the nation’s top children’s hospitals. Now through April 20, customers at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi are encouraged to support the pediatric care facilities by rounding up their grocery bills to help positively impact the lives of young patients.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are a people first company that is dedicated to supporting our local communities and we are honored to partner with our local health care heroes to serve as committed advocates for the well-being of children and families. We understand the value that local children’s hospitals offer as a beacon of hope to families facing challenging times and a vital community health resource to ensure children of all ages receive specialized, quality care. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we look forward to building stronger, healthier communities together.”

SEG is proud to partner with the following children’s hospitals in support of their efforts to provide hope and healing to children and families:

Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children – Orlando

Children’s of Alabama – Birmingham, Alabama

Children’s of Mississippi – Gulfport, Mississippi

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida – Fort Myers

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital – St. Petersburg

Nicklaus Children’s Hospital – Miami

Studer Family Children’s Hospital – Pensacola

Wolfson Children’s Hospital – Jacksonville

In addition to building partnerships with these eight hospitals, SEG has proudly supported Ochsner Hospital for Children in Louisiana since 2017. The grocer has worked with the hospital on multifaceted programs, cultural events, community outreach and donation programs and has donated more than $260,000 to Ochsner Hospital for Children to date.

SEG is dedicated to expanding its pediatric partnerships to provide ongoing support to deserving hospitals in communities across the Southeast. Donations received through SEG’s community donation program will be donated directly to the eight children’s hospitals to support each hospital’s pediatric specialties, family centered support, therapeutic activities, research, child advocacy and additional programs.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.