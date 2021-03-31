OC 405 Partners Joint Venture Extends Use of Iteris’ ClearGuide SaaS Solution to Manage Traffic During I-405 Improvement Project

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that OC 405 Partners Joint Venture is expanding its use of Iteris’ ClearGuide™ solution as part of the I-405 Improvement Project in southern California, supporting its traffic management operations during construction.

With real-time and historical traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – ClearGuide gives OC 405 Partners Joint Venture – the joint venture team responsible for delivering the project – the ability to manage and minimize construction impacts, and increase safety and mobility for 370,000 daily southern California road users during the construction phase of the $2.08 billion project.

OC 405 Partners Joint Venture innovative combination of Iteris’ specialized consulting services and software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for traffic management demonstrates how transportation agencies and contractors nationwide can improve safety while reducing congestion during construction.

ClearGuide is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility™ Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

By extending this SaaS agreement, OC 405 Partners Joint Venture will have continued access to ClearGuide’s powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis during construction; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning of project detour routes in and around the cities of Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Westminster and Seal Beach.

Since the I-405 Improvement Project’s launch in March 2017, Iteris has supported work on freeway intelligent transportation system (ITS) and 405 Express Lanes infrastructure design, temporary ITS infrastructure for use during construction, development of the project traffic management plan, and signal design. In May 2018, Iteris was subsequently awarded a $2.4 million contract to deploy temporary ITS infrastructure for use during construction. In May 2019, Iteris was awarded a further $1.4 million in new contracts for traffic manager support, construction operations and maintenance, and associated construction phase services. In July 2020, Iteris was awarded a contract for the use of its ClearGuide SaaS solution. This new contract extension for ClearGuide brings total contract awards so far to more than $10.3 million.

The I-405 Improvement Project – undertaken by the Orange County Transportation Authority in cooperation with the California Department of Transportation – is one of the largest transportation infrastructure projects in the nation. The multi-year improvement project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

“It is our privilege to further expand our role in this vital initiative to help make roads safer and more efficient for residents and commuters in Orange County and the Los Angeles region,” said Scott Perley, regional vice president, Transportation Systems at Iteris. “By extending its use of ClearGuide, OC 405 Partners Joint Venture will continue to benefit from real-time and historical traffic data that will offer actionable insights to support safer mobility and traffic management operations during the construction phase of this historic project.”

Based on OC405 Partners Joint Venture’s innovative use of Iteris’ ClearGuide transportation performance measures solution, the Pulice-FNF-Flatiron Joint Venture recently became the second design-build joint venture (DBJV) to use ClearGuide for traffic management during construction. These DBJVs join over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including Transport Canada, Minnesota DOT, Utah DOT, Virginia DOT, South Carolina DOT and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of ClearGuide to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract extension and benefits and effects of our ClearGuide solution and ClearMobility platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and in a cost-effective manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).