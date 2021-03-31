Carl’s Jr.® and Hardee’s® Introduce Godzilla vs. Kong-Inspired Limited Time Offers Globally

FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CKE Restaurants announced today its partnership with Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment to promote the premiere of the highly-anticipated cinematic actioner Godzilla vs. Kong timed to the film’s release, with special edition menu offerings at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s restaurants around the world. Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters internationally and, as of today, March 31, in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s will now offer a special edition Godzilla Burger, Kong Burger and Kong Chicken Sandwich, each inspired by the epic battle for the ages between the two Titans, in more than 20 countries and regions around the globe, including Mexico, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

“The Godzilla and Kong movies are part of an iconic franchise and we’re excited to bring the innovative flavors of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s to life in celebration of the Godzilla vs. Kong debut,” said Arturo Perez, Vice President of International Marketing at CKE. “The Godzilla and Kong products are inspired by this massive release with larger-than-life, mouthwatering flavors that are impossible to ignore. We’re looking forward to having our customers around the world enjoy these burgers alongside the film’s release.”

The Godzilla Burger includes three 1/3 lb angus beef patties, four strips of bacon, three slices of American cheese and mayonnaise on a premium bun; the Kong Burger includes three 3.5 oz beef patties, Santa Fe sauce, three slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a seeded bun; and the King Kong Chicken Sandwich features two crispy chicken patties, Santa Fe sauce, two slices of cheese, lettuce and tomato on a seeded bun.

Each region will offer the Godzilla Burger and one Kong offering, including the Kong Chicken Sandwich, Kong Burger and Mexico’s version of the Kong Burger, which features a black bun, available while supplies last.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. (“CKE”), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee’s Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 40 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

About Godzilla vs. Kong

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited showdown between two icons in the epic adventure Godzilla vs. Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir, under the direction of Adam Wingard, from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty & Zach Shields, based on the character “Godzilla” owned and created by TOHO CO., LTD.. Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young, orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth. Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong.