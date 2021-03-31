Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon Announce New Partnership to Help Keep Kids Safe from Preventable Injuries

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Kids Worldwide and Amazon announced today a new partnership dedicated to educating consumers and protecting kids from preventable injuries such as traffic injuries, falls, and burns. Over the coming year, Safe Kids and Amazon will host a series of events across the country for new parents to learn about infant and child safety topics, including helmet and bicycle safety, car seat safety and safe sleep practices.

Safe Kids Worldwide has long-standing history of partnering with leading national companies to raise awareness about infant and child safety. This new partnership with Amazon will bring together new parents and caregivers with injury prevention experts to offer proven and practical information generated by Safe Kids Worldwide.

“We know injury prevention works, but too many parents are not getting the information they need to keep their kids safe,” said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. “We’re excited to expand our reach by working with a partner like Amazon, which so clearly shares our commitment to safety.”

“Amazon is committed to the safety of all of our customers and their families, which is why we are proud to partner with Safe Kids on this important topic,” said Carletta Ooton, Amazon’s Vice President of Product Assurance, Risk & Security. “Whether it’s a car seat, a toy, or a bicycle we want to make it easier for new parents to learn about ways to keep kids safe, including how to choose and properly use these products.”

Amazon has developed industry-leading tools to ensure all products offered in its stores are safe and compliant and works with regulatory agencies to share information that helps the agencies identify trends, develop regulations, and improve consumer product safety.

To support parents and caregivers, Safe Kids and Amazon are offering helpful resources, including:

Online Live events. Safe Kids and Amazon will host online events that bring together safety experts, including ER doctors, pediatricians, and injury prevention specialists who will provide parents with relevant, proven tips and advice to help keep their kids safe at home, on the road, and at play. The first Facebook Live event will be held April 7 and focus on Baby Safety and key lessons new moms need to know to help keep their babies safe. Join at Facebook.com/SafeKidsWorldwide.

Virtual Car Seat Events. Safe Kids and Amazon will host virtual community car seat events where parents and caregivers will learn how to use and install their car seats from certified child passenger safety technicians.

Community Baby Shower. Safe Kids and Amazon will host a “Community Baby Shower” for new parents, with local experts discussing child passenger safety best practices, tips for creating safe sleep environments, and insights into consumer product safety. The baby showers will include safety-themed games to raise awareness about infant safety.

ABOUT SAFE KIDS WORLDWIDE

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Safe Kids also engages in advocacy efforts to make kids safer at the federal, state and local levels. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by nearly 60 percent. Join our effort at safekids.org.

ABOUT AMAZON

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.