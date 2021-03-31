EasyPost and ProShip Partner to Offer a Best-in-industry Solution

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProShip, Inc. and EasyPost announce their joint partnership in providing enterprise level shippers the best multi-carrier shipping solution available. This joint effort connects ProShip’s best of breed enterprise class shipping system with the leading enterprise PC Postage Provider that is EasyPost — resulting in the fastest, most reliable shipping software of the industry.

EasyPost bolsters ProShip’s existing offering with its PC Postage capabilities: offering Commercial Plus Pricing for all users and unmatched uptime in comparison to other PC Postage, ePostage, and eVS providers. For customers with medium to high USPS shipping volume, the benefits of this partnership include faster deployment time, reliable uptime, and faster SLAs than other providers.

Bill Schroeder, President of ProShip, says, “We’re thrilled about this partnership. EasyPost’s mission to remove technical and logistical complexities complements ProShip’s goal of making complex parcel shipping challenges simple and cost-effective for our customers.”

Nathan Rucker, Vice President of Sales at EasyPost, says, “EasyPost is excited to announce our partnership with a leading provider such as ProShip. Combining ProShip with EasyPost's best-in-class USPS uptime, reliability, and rates, along with unparalleled customer support, this is a win-win scenario for all parties, including our mutual customers.”

About EasyPost

EasyPost offers a Shipping API that solves complex logistics problems for online merchants, enabling the delivery of an online shopping experience that delights customers. Our best-in-class Shipping APIs provide end-to-end flexibility and more control over parcel shipping and logistics processes for eCommerce retailers, fulfillment centers, marketplaces, and enterprises.

About ProShip, Inc.

ProShip, Inc. is the most trusted global provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software. ProShip empowers its customers to ship at lightning speeds, stay carrier compliant 24/7/365 and build stronger-than-ever customer revenue streams. With over a decade of enterprise experience in the shipping and supply chain industry, ProShip’s time-tested technology and advanced functionality continues to remain unmatched.