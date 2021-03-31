Mother-Daughter Planning Team, Elevation Financial Group, Joins Kestra Financial

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kestra Financial, an industry-leading wealth management platform for independent financial professionals, today announced the addition of Elevation Financial Group.

Based in Sante Fe, New Mexico, Elevation Financial Group is led by President Deborah Trouw, CFP®, ADPA®, and her daughter, Natalie Trouw, a licensed associate and the firm’s future successor. The team offers relationship-centered financial planning and investment services for individuals and families with specializations in legacy planning, tax planning, and helping women navigate unique financial challenges.

“When searching for a partner, we were drawn to Kestra Financial’s inclusivity of female professionals and attention to legacy-minded wealth management firms like ours,” said Deborah Trouw. “Further, their support services, from advanced technology to centralized compliance, will allow our day-to-day business functions to run smoothly so we can focus on client needs.”

The professionals of Elevation Financial Group oversee approximately $75 million in assets.

“Deborah, Natalie, and the entire Elevation Financial team put the client at the center of everything they do,” said Daniel Schwamb, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Kestra Financial. “We are honored to welcome such a talented, client-conscious group to the Kestra Financial family and look forward to supporting their business needs through our leading-edge technology offerings and resources.”

About Kestra Financial

Kestra Financial, a division of Kestra Holdings encompassing the Kestra-branded broker-dealer and investment advisers, provides a leading independent wealth management platform that empowers sophisticated, independent financial professionals, including traditional and hybrid RIAs, to prosper, grow, and provide superior client service. With a culture rich in reinvention, Kestra Financial has developed integrated business management technology that, combined with its personalized consulting services, offers exceptional scale and efficiency.

Headquartered in the “Silicon Hills” of Austin, Texas, Kestra Financial offers an experience as unique as the city in which it operates. The firm supports more than 1,800 independent financial professionals in delivering comprehensive securities and investment advisory services to their clients.

The Kestra Financial division includes Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC (Kestra PWS), Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS) and Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Securities offered through registered representatives of Kestra IS. Investment advisory services offered through appropriately licensed representatives of Kestra AS or Kestra PWS. Except for the referenced Kestra companies, Kestra IS, Kestra AS, or Kestra PWS are not affiliated with other entities referenced in this publication.

For more information about Kestra Financial, please visit www.kestrafinancial.com.