PPG Announces Agreement with Vizient for Paint Products, Expanding Market Share Opportunity in Healthcare Segment

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced an agreement with Vizient, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Financial details of this agreement were not disclosed.

Vizient members will be able to purchase a variety of PPG paint products at contracted pricing, including those with low or zero volatile organic compounds* (VOC). The paint is available for maintenance and decoration across Vizient’s member healthcare organizations, including large integrated delivery networks, academic medical centers, community hospitals, pediatric facilities and non-acute care providers.

One of the PPG paint products available through the agreement is PPG PAINTS™ PURE PERFORMANCE® interior latex primer, a premium low-odor, zero-VOC* primer, ideal for hospitals due to its low odor and fast dry time. Antimicrobial PPG paint products may be available through the agreement in the future.

“PPG is proud to be Vizient’s paint supplier, offering innovative products that will support the company’s healthcare members, which include more than half of the nation’s acute care providers and over 20% of ambulatory care providers,” said Vinny O’Sullivan, PPG senior general manager, trade, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada. “At PPG, we know that facility managers for medical providers want to keep their locations clean and updated through paint maintenance projects that are not time-intensive. PPG has the industry-leading expertise, customer support and product solutions to accomplish these jobs.”

*Colorants added to these base paints may increase the VOC level significantly depending on color choice.

