NALCAB Selects Marla Bilonick to Lead National Nonprofit 

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) is pleased to announce the selection of Marla Bilonick as its new President and CEO of the national nonprofit dedicated to economic prosperity and opportunity for Latinos, immigrants, and other underserved communities across the United States.

A seasoned veteran in the arena of economic and community development, Marla brings over 20 years of expertise in small business development, community-based financial services and international aid with an emphasis on Latin America and the US Latino population. She most recently has served as the Executive Director of the Latino Economic Development Center in Washington, DC since 2014 and as a NALCAB board member since 2016. She will assume her new role on May 5, 2021.

“Marla’s engaging leadership, experience, and commitment to economic and social justice for Latinos and communities of color make her an ideal candidate to lead NALCAB in its next phase of growth,” said David Adame, NALCAB Board Chair and President & CEO of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC). “We are thrilled to see Marla, a talented and respected Latina trailblazer, transition from board member to President and CEO of this dynamic organization.”

Marla is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin at Madison with a BA in Political Science and she received her MA in International Economics and Latin American Studies from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies-SAIS.

Prior to her tenure at LEDC, Marla worked for DAI managing multimillion-dollar international development contract opportunities funded by USAID and other donor agencies in Mexico and Latin America. She also served as the Director of Seedco’s Upper Manhattan Business Solutions Center in Harlem - an initiative in collaboration with the New York City government to provide consulting and access to financing to local businesses.

“I am thrilled to step into this role and build upon the momentum that NALCAB has harnessed to date. As the current leader of a member organization, I know first-hand the incredible value that NALCAB brings to bear for its membership,” said Marla. “By leading NALCAB from the Washington, DC office, I will be well-positioned to further elevate the voices of our members on a national stage. It is an honor to have been selected to lead NALCAB and extend the reach of my personal commitment to increasing economic opportunity in underserved communities.”

Marla succeeds long-serving Executive Director Noel Poyo who was tapped in February to join the Biden-Harris administration in a senior US Treasury position.

With offices in San Antonio and Washington, DC, NALCAB is the hub of a national network of more than 120 mission-driven organizations in 40 states, DC and Puerto Rico that serve diverse Latino communities through affordable housing, small business lending and grants, and financial counseling on issues such as credit building and home ownership.