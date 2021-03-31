Spiff Partners with OpenSymmetry

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiff, the leading sales commission software for forward-thinking revenue and sales organizations, today announced that it has partnered with OpenSymmetry, a global consulting company that specializes in the planning, implementation and management of sales performance management (SPM) solutions and partners with the top SPM providers. Spiff joins a technology partner group that includes Oracle and SAP.

Spiff is revolutionizing the way companies think about the sales commission process, an arduous, complex task typically managed by software lacking the flexibility and transparency needed in today’s digital world. The platform provides a step-by-step workflow that is repeatable and easy to understand, providing users with the ability to preview commission designs in real-time and in context. Customers can get up and running faster, resulting in earlier implementations and centralization of the experience building their plans.

“OpenSymmetry represents the best in managing the complex business processes associated with SPM and implementing the right systems to meet the needs of their clients globally,” Jeron Paul, chief executive officer, Spiff, said. “We are thrilled to be partnering with such an accomplished firm to support enterprise implementations of Spiff. We understand that enterprise implementations require a fundamental understanding of not only the Spiff technology, but the management of all the processes the organization must go through from planning to launch. Through this partnership, we are able to ensure implementations done directly by the Spiff team as well as through OpenSymmetry are following the latest industry best practices and delivering the optimal outcome for our customers.”

The SPM market grew by eight percent, to $1.187 billion, in 2020, according to Gartner, and Markets and Markets projects the market to reach $3.4 billion by 2026. Spiff, one of the top 10 fastest growing software companies according to G2, offers OpenSymmetry a solution unlike any other in its portfolio: one that leverages software-as-a-service to eliminate the headaches caused by the commissions process.

“Spiff is unequivocally a leader in the compensation management space and provides the industry with a flexible and robust solution for designing and managing transparent commissions programs,” Anthony Hutchins, CEO, OpenSymmetry, said. “We are pleased to add Spiff to our roster of leading SPM technology partners.”

About Spiff

Spiff is a leading sales compensation platform that automates commission calculations and motivates teams to drive top-line growth. Combining an intuitive UI, real-time visibility, and seamless integrations into your current systems, Spiff is the first choice among high-growth businesses. https://www.spiff.com

About OpenSymmetry

OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company that specializes in the planning, implementation and optimization of sales performance management (SPM) solutions supported by the industry’s leading technology suppliers. Since 2004, OpenSymmetry has enabled its customers, ranging in size and industry, to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in the United Kingdom and India, OpenSymmetry has completed projects for more than 1,100 companies around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.opensymmetry.com.