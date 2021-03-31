Government Contractor Uses UKG Product Suite to Optimize People Information Management

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions, announced today that J&J Worldwide Services, a government contractor providing quality, responsive, and cost-effective services to the United States Armed Forces, is using the UKG product suite to support the company’s growth and improve the employee experience.

Through contracts awarded by the U.S. federal government, J&J Worldwide is tasked with providing healthcare-environmental services, construction management, and operations and maintenance services to military bases around the globe. A UKG customer since 2013, the company achieved breakthrough success using UKG Pro (formerly UltiPro) to monitor and track fringe benefits in accordance with federal law. In 2020, J&J Worldwide looked to UKG for an integrated time solution, and chose UKG Ready (formerly Kronos Workforce Ready).

“UKG Ready has been great, and it is integrated with UKG Pro,” said Loren Seaman, benefits administrator for J&J Worldwide. “When we activated Ready, a tab became available in Pro that lets us quickly add employees to time and scheduling. HR can select an employee, and then enter schedule information, holiday eligibility, and employee role. With a single input, everything we need is available in Ready, and managers can see their employees in Ready.”

Seaman reported that the company’s employees, already accustomed to the convenience of the UKG Pro mobile app, are also taking advantage of the UKG Ready app to complete timesheets and request time off.

“We set up the UKG Ready app to enable employees to do everything they could do at a computer, remotely,” said Seaman. “This quick and easy access is especially empowering for the significant number of employees who work in the field and can’t log in at a desk.”

According to Seaman, the combination of UKG Pro and UKG Ready in one platform is creating synergies that drive the business forward.

“We are experiencing significant growth due to the demand for healthcare-environmental services during the pandemic,” said Seaman. “UKG Pro’s recruiting and onboarding functionality enable HR information to flow electronically through our solution, saving us substantial time and energy. The addition of UKG’s expertise in time and scheduling has been seamless from a technology standpoint, and support and service have been consistent with the world-class partnership we have enjoyed since 2013.”

“UKG’s critical infrastructure enables companies with complex businesses to share and use data quickly,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “We are pleased to see how J&J Worldwide is using our product suite to ease the company’s administrative burden while, at the same time, simplifying and improving the employee experience.”

