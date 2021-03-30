Sports Broadcasting Trailblazer and ESPN Reporter Shelley Smith Featured on Impact Podcast

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trailblazing sports journalist Shelley Smith is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Smith is a five-time Emmy-winning reporter for ESPN since joining the network in 1997. She won the Emmy in long-form feature reporting for a piece she did on blind USC long snapper, Jake Olson, whom she and her producer spent nine years with documenting his journey. She has covered just about every sporting event in existence, including the Super Bowl, NBA Finals, college football and basketball. A former writer-reporter at Sports Illustrated, Smith has also written extensively for ESPN.com and various ESPN in-house entities. She also has written three books.

In May 2014, Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer, her third cancer (including uterine and melanoma) and underwent treatment, which ended June 2015. A subsequent mammogram showed no evidence of disease and she is considered cancer free. Smith continues to help spread the importance of early detection in breast and other kinds of cancers and has consulted with numerous charities, including the V Foundation, the American Cancer Society and the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It was a great honor to have Shelley Smith share her powerful story with us on Impact,” said Shegerian. “Not only has she been a game-changing force for women reporters in sports media, she has served as a tireless advocate for education and detection of breast cancer and other cancers. She’s a true inspiration.”

Recent guests have included leaders from Verizon, Best Buy, General Motors, JetBlue, Comerica Bank, Virgin, New York City, Beyond Meat, Nikola Motor, Waste Management and a number of fascinating thought leaders and game-changers, including Martin Luther King III; real estate powerhouse, author and television personality Ryan Serhant; writer/comedian/author Jeannie Gaffigan; softball legend and ESPN baseball anchor Jessica Mendoza; Good Day LA’s Maria Quiban; PTSD treatment pioneer and founder of MAPS, Dr. Rick Doblin; ESPN radio host and personality Sarah Spain; ultra-endurance athlete and author Rich Roll; Yolanda King, the only grandchild of Martin Luther King; legendary actor Ed Asner; trailblazing civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom; Super Bowl champion Ryan Harris; MLB outfielder and ‘Players for the Planet’ founder Chris Dickerson; humanitarian filmmaker Mallory Brown, and hundreds more.

The Impact Podcast with John Shegerian is available for listening on ImpactPodcast.com, Apple’s iTunes, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, Audible, libsyn, and as part of iHeartRadio’s digital broadcast, reaching over 120 million users.

