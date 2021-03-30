Paysafe si quota attraverso la SPAC di Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

LONDRA & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, piattaforma di pagamento specializzata leader nel settore, e Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II ("Foley Trasimene"), una Special Purpose Acquisition Company, hanno annunciato oggi di aver completato la fusione precedentemente annunciata. La fusione è stata approvata in una riunione apposita degli azionisti di Foley Trasimene il 25 marzo 2021, e chiusa oggi, 30 marzo 2021. La nuova società opera ora come Paysafe (“Paysafe”) e le azioni ordinarie e i warrant di Paysafe inizieranno a essere scambiati alla Borsa di New York (NYSE) a partire da domani, 31 marzo 2021.

Paysafe è una piattaforma di pagamento specializzata, con una rete di consumatori e commercianti, il cui scopo principale è consentire alle aziende e ai consumatori di tutto il mondo di connettersi e transare facilmente; offre portafogli digitali tra cui Skrill e Neteller e soluzioni di cash online tra cui paysafecard e Paysafecash.

William P. Foley, II, fondatore e presidente di Foley Trasimene sarà il Presidente del nuovo consiglio di amministrazione di Paysafe. Il management team di Paysafe guidato da Philip McHugh, CEO, continuerà a essere a capo della nuova realtà. ¹

William P. Foley, II, Founder e Chairman di Foley Trasimene e Chairman di Paysafe, ha dichiarato: “Siamo entusiasti di completare questa fusione con Paysafe e sono personalmente felice di continuare a lavorare con Philip, Blackstone e CVC e con l'intero consiglio mentre continuiamo a mettere in atto il nostro piano di crescita. Paysafe ha le risorse, il team e la strategia giusti per capitalizzare una straordinaria opportunità per la creazione di valore a lungo termine nel settore dei pagamenti, specialmente nell’iGaming che negli Stati Uniti sta davvero iniziando a crescere in maniera significativa”.

Philip McHugh, CEO di Paysafe, ha dichiarato: “La chiusura di questa transazione e la nostra quotazione alla Borsa di New York rappresentano una pietra miliare per Paysafe e arrivare a questo punto oggi testimonia il duro lavoro e la dedizione del nostro team in tutto il mondo. Vorrei anche ringraziare Bill e il team di Foley Trasimene per il loro sostegno e la loro fiducia, e naturalmente Blackstone e CVC per il loro continuo investimento e supporto. Siamo entusiasti di intraprendere la nuova fase del percorso di crescita come societa’ quotata”.

Eli Nagler, Senior Managing Director di Blackstone, ha dichiarato: “Oggi rappresenta una pietra miliare significativa per Paysafe e una testimonianza dell’eccellente lavoro del loro management team di livello mondiale nel corso degli ultimi anni. Siamo convinti che Paysafe abbia ancora una lunga strada di crescita davanti a sé e non vediamo l’ora di essere parte del team e vedere il loro continuo successo come societa’ quotata”.

Peter Rutland, Managing Partner di CVC, ha dichiarato: “Siamo felici che Paysafe inizi il suo prossimo capitolo come public company. Combinando le soluzioni leader di Paysafe in mercati specializzati e in forte crescita con l’esperto management team di Paysafe, ora arricchito dall’esperienza di Bill Foley nel migliorare la crescita organica e inorganica, questa società è davvero ben posizionata per continuare un forte percorso di crescita e creare valore per gli azionisti e tutti gli altri stakeholders”.

Advisor

Credit Suisse ha agito come principale advisor finanziario e advisor dei capital market per Paysafe. Anche Morgan Stanley ha operato come advisor finanziario di Paysafe. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC e Barclays hanno anche agito in qualità di advisor per i capital market. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP ha operato come consulente legale di Paysafe. Proton Partners ha agito come consulente strategico di Paysafe. RBC Capital Markets LLC, BofA Securities e J.P. Morgan hanno operato come consulenti finanziari di Foley Trasimene. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP ha agito come consulente legale di Foley Trasimene.

Notes to editors:

¹ Paysafe’s newly formed Board of Directors https://www.paysafe.com/en/paysafegroup/news/detail/paysafe-announces-board-of-directors-for-post-merger-public-company/

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $92 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, please visit www.foleytrasimene2.com

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

About CVC

Established in 1981, CVC is a world leader in private equity and credit with $105.1 billion of assets under management, $160.3 billion of funds committed and a global network of 23 local offices: 15 across Europe and the Americas and eight in the Asia Pacific region. CVC is majority owned by its employees and led by its Managing Partners. CVC's private equity platform manages over $79 billion of assets and comprises four strategies: Europe/Americas; Asia; Strategic Opportunities; and Growth Partners, each of which benefits from CVC's global platform. CVC's ability to bring to bear the full extent of its global resources on any situation gives it a competitive advantage when sourcing new investment opportunities and when creating value during CVC's ownership period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Paysafe’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Foley Trasimene’s and Paysafe’s expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the business combination.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Foley Trasimene’s and Paysafe’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Foley Trasimene and/or Paysafe following the consummation of the business combination; (2) the impact of COVID-19 on Paysafe’s business; (3) the inability to maintain the listing of Paysafe’s common shares on the New York Stock Exchange following the consummation of the business combination; (4) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations; (5) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Paysafe to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its key employees; (6) costs related to the business combination; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (8) the possibility that Paysafe may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning certain of these and other risk factors is contained in Paysafe’s and Foley Trasimene’s most recent filings with the SEC and in the Registration Statement on Form F-4 filed on February 25, 2021 (SEC File No. 333-251552) by Paysafe, including the proxy statement/prospectus filed on February 26, 2021 in connection with the business combination. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Foley Trasimene or Paysafe, the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to Foley Trasimene, Paysafe or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Each of Foley Trasimene and Paysafe expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.