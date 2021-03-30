CGTN's Dan Williams on Covering U.S.-Mexico Border Migrant Crisis

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. president Joe Biden has already stamped his authority on U.S. immigration policy, signing a series of immigration actions, preserving a policy that enables migrant children to stay, even if they entered the U.S. illegally.

Biden’s reversals to Trump administration policies will soon be tested. Thousands of Honduran migrants are heading north towards Mexico on their way to the U.S. border. Their arrival could renew anti-immigrant sentiment on the right and a headache for lawmakers.

CGTN Correspondent Dan Williams recently traveled to the border to produce a series of stories.

Episode 1: More children arriving at U.S. border alone

In the last few months, there has been a significant increase in the number of migrant apprehensions, up 28 percent in ​the month of February alone. But perhaps of more concern is the dramatic increase in unaccompanied children making the journey.

Episode 2: Mexican shelters tasked with housing migrants for years

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States is expelling all migrants other than unaccompanied minors. It means shelters on the Mexican side of the border may have to accommodate some of the repatriated migrants for years.

Episode 3: Most migrants turned away at U.S.-Mexico border by COVID-19 policy

U.S. Border Patrol agents detained more than 100,000 migrants in February alone, a figure that's expected to increase in the coming weeks. But because of the U.S. COVID-19 policy, most are returned to Mexico. And that's a real concern for migrant advocacy.

