Astrotech Engages Sanmina to Scale Manufacturing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) announced today that its Astrotech Technologies, Inc. subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Sanmina Corporation to manufacture its mass spectrometry products. Sanmina is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider for the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market.

“Sanmina was selected following our extensive review of other premier contract manufacturing organizations,” said Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech. “We feel confident in Sanmina’s ability, as an industry leader and a Fortune 500 company, to help us scale and to keep pace with our planned growth. With Sanmina’s level of sophistication and technical expertise, we believe that they are a great fit for Astrotech.”

As part of the relationship, Sanmina will manufacture 1st Detect’s TRACER 1000™. They have also agreed to manufacture AgLAB’s AgLAB-1000™ and BreathTech’s BreathTest-1000™ once those products are officially released.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (NASDAQ: ASTC) is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of diseases in the breath. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

