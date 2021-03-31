CORRECTING and REPLACING AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Southern County Mutual Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph, third sentence of release dated March 30, 2021 should read: As part of the transaction, GEICO acquired 100% of the voting shares of Republic Group No. Two Company and control of Southern County (Instead of The Republic Group).

The updated release reads:

AM BEST WITHDRAWS CREDIT RATINGS OF SOUTHERN COUNTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY

AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Southern County Mutual Insurance Company (Southern County) (Dallas, TX). The Credit Ratings (ratings) had stable outlooks. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s subsidiary, GEICO Corporation (GEICO), acquired Republic Group No. Two Company, a subsidiary of Republic Companies Group, Inc. (operating as The Republic Group), in January 2021. As part of the transaction, GEICO acquired 100% of the voting shares of Republic Group No. Two Company and control of Southern County. GEICO management has indicated its intention to reinsure Southern County 100% to an affiliate; however, the reinsurance agreement has not yet been put into effect. The current ratings of Southern County are being withdrawn until the reinsurance agreement can be completed.

