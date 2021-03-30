Igloo and Parks Project Team up to Help Fund Public Lands Conservancy With New, Recycled ECOCOOL™ Playmate Coolers

Igloo in partnership with Parks Project launched two new, special-edition Playmate coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin — part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL™ collection, the world’s first coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin. (Photo: Business Wire)

Igloo in partnership with Parks Project launched two new, special-edition Playmate coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin — part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL™ collection, the world’s first coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin. (Photo: Business Wire)

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo in partnership with Parks Project launched two new, special-edition Playmate coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin — part of Igloo’s ECOCOOL™ collection, the world’s first coolers made with post-consumer recycled resin. Both custom-designed Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmate Elite coolers — with a portion of proceeds benefitting the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) to help fund park conservancy projects in the USA — are available now at igloocoolers.com/parksproject and parksproject.us.

“As we were creating our ECOCOOL Collection of recycled hardside coolers, we knew aligning with Parks Project in support of their mission to protect and preserve parks nationwide would be an incredible way to give back to our public lands,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Our coolers go on every adventure with our consumers, and arguably, some of the most beautiful are within our national parks system. Through these Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmates, made in the USA with post-consumer recycled resin, we’re able to help fund the projects most important for the future of these parks.”

Igloo and Parks Project created two ECOCOOL Playmate coolers featuring custom artwork — the Parks Project “Stickers” ECOCOOL Playmate Elite and Parks Project National Parks ECOCOOL Playmate Elite — inspired by and in support of U.S. National Parks with a portion of the proceeds going directly to NPCA’s conservancy projects. Notably, both special-edition Parks Project Playmates are made with post-consumer recycled resin and among the first Igloo released from its brand-new ECOCOOL Collection of recycled hardside coolers. Post-consumer plastic — primarily discarded plastic yogurt cups and milk jugs — that would otherwise end up in landfills throughout the world is being transformed into a recycled resin used in the build of Igloo’s ECOCOOL coolers.

“Together, Igloo and Parks Project understand the importance of preserving our parklands, while making time to enjoy all they have to offer,” said Parks Project CEO and co-founder Keith Eshelman. “We’re hopeful this new cooler will inspire adventurers everywhere to seek out sustainable ways to leave the outdoors better than we found it.”

Parks Project’s mission is to protect and preserve our parklands for generations to come by educating, advocating, volunteering and activating park supporters around the country to get involved in conservation. To date, Parks Project has donated over $1 million in order to help fund vital projects in parks, paying it forward so we can leave it better than we found it.

These special-edition Parks Project ECOCOOL Playmate Elite coolers (with 16-quart capacity fitting up to 30 12-ounce cans) are available for $49.99 each, while supplies last.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About Parks Project

Our national parks are loved by millions, but they can’t be taken for granted; more visitors, less funding, and a changing climate threatens our wildlands. Whether it’s using a portion of every sale to support one of our conservancy partners or hosting volunteer days for our community, Parks Project is a brand that exists to transform park enthusiasts into park champions. Established in 2014, Parks Project has created dozens of apparel and home goods items over the last six years to bring the spirit of the National Parks into your home. They’ve partnered with more than 50 conservatories to ensure the conservation and education projects they’re committing to make the biggest impact. For more information, visit parksproject.us and @parksproject on Instagram.