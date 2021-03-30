Publix Cancels Wednesday’s COVID‑19 Vaccination Scheduling Opportunity in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix Pharmacy will not have appointments during Easter weekend, so it is canceling its Wednesday scheduling opportunity in Florida. The online reservation system will reopen Friday, April 2, for appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by this change.

Eligibility

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of the appointment. Individuals can find which groups are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting the Florida Department of Health website.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

With the exception of this week, the online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at 7 a.m. Eastern time for vaccine appointments at Florida Publix pharmacies, as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

Eligible individuals can access the online reservation system to make appointments as follows:

Scheduling opportunity Appointment days Vaccine provided Monday Wednesday ­– Friday Moderna Wednesday (except March 31) Saturday – Sunday Johnson & Johnson Friday Monday (except April 5) – Tuesday Moderna

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Required documentation

Adults who are only eligible based on the state’s criteria of being extremely vulnerable to COVID‑19 are required to provide either the completed, signed form found on the Florida Department of Health website or documentation signed by a physician certifying they meet the eligibility criteria.

Locations

Publix administers COVID-19 vaccines in all 43 Florida counties with Publix Pharmacy locations. Publix pharmacies have also administered vaccinations to eligible individuals in select Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are administered to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

