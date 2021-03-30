H Code and Prominent Peruvian Conglomerate Grupo El Comercio Sign Exclusive Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the undisputed leader in digital advertising for the U.S. Hispanic market, has entered in an exclusive partnership with the largest media conglomerate in Perú, Grupo El Comercio.

Grupo El Comercio, a renowned corporation in Latin America, began with the daily newspaper El Comercio, which today is the leading newspaper in Perú, the second oldest Spanish-language newspaper in Latin America, and one of the 10 best designed newspapers in the world. “For the past 180 years, El Comercio has been a top source for national and global news for the people of Perú, and now through the group’s 11 digital sites, for those of Peruvian or other Hispanic origin or descent living in the United States. To be able to partner with such a prestigious organization allows H Code to access the most reliable digital properties and connect U.S. Hispanics with top brands through high-quality content,” said Parker Morse, CEO and Founder of H Code.

H Code will have sole access to Grupo El Comercio’s entire digital ad inventory to monetize U.S. traffic across its multiple sites: Depor, Diario Correo, El Bocón, El Comercio, Gestion, Mujer y Pandora, Ojo, Perú, Perú21, Publimetro, and Trome. Diego Peralta, General Manager of Digital Products for Grupo El Comercio, stated: “In the past 20 years, our organization has focused on developing content enhanced by data and technology. Alongside H Code, we are enthusiastic to take this further and also be able to deliver digital experiences that are relevant to our U.S. Hispanic users.”

Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for H Code, adds: “Grupo El Comercio creates premium, relevant content via first-rate channels. Our partnership with Grupo El Comercio allows H Code to run these digital ad experiences alongside an impressive range of content, including news, sports, entertainment and TV, style, family, and so much more that attract readers both in the U.S. and in Latin America.”

Working exclusively with leading media companies across Latin America allows H Code to utilize large, engaged U.S. Hispanic audiences and maximize campaigns for brand partners. This exclusive partnership is one of many signed by H Code in 2019, including deals with Grupo Imagen and ElSalvador.com.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code has solidified its place as the largest Hispanic digital media company in the United States. Committed to reaching Hispanic audiences at scale, H Code strives to leverage its learnings, brand equity, and expertise to shape the future of media by unlocking diverse audiences through data and authentic creative and content. Today, H Code’s employee base is 84% multicultural, 65% Hispanic/Latinx, and 49% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by multiple outlets, H Code strategically brings together targetable data, exclusive inventory, authentic creative and custom content, and more to influence powerful Hispanic consumers every day through digital and integrated campaigns. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from a robust influencer network and the largest Hispanic digital panel, H Code delivers the most impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence multicultural audiences online with unmatched authenticity.

About El Comercio Peru

http://elcomercio.com.pe