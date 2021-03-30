Families in need of childcare for children under age four left out of Nova Scotia budget

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia are deeply disappointed that the provincial budget released last week by the Rankin government does not include any new funding to provide early childhood education to families of children under the age of four and to stabilize the sector of work.

Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia’s childcare centres­ do not receive the same compensation as those working in public schools, even though they do the same work and have the same qualifications.

“For decades, the provincial government has suppressed wages for the early childhood educators – who are predominantly women,” says Margot Nickerson, president of CUPE 4745.

“Since the province began the pre-primary program in 2017, many early childhood educators have decided to leave their jobs at centres in order to provide for their own economic security,” says Nickerson. “Many childcare centres that exist outside of the pre-primary program are struggling to survive even though they are necessary to provide education and care to children under the age of four.”

The provision of regulated childcare spaces in Nova Scotia is directly related to how well the operation of services is funded – a responsibility that rests squarely on the shoulders of Premier Rankin and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Derek Mombourquette.

Until the provincial government establishes a clear vision and commits to providing early childhood education for children under the age of four, the sector will continue to be severely compromised.

