Gertsburg Law Firm and Licata Law Group Merge to Form Gertsburg Licata, Co., LPA

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Gertsburg Law Firm and Licata Law Group announced they have merged their firms, forming Gertsburg Licata, Co., LPA (G&L), a new, full-service business law and strategic advisory firm. The firm will be led by award-wining veteran business lawyers and entrepreneurs Alex Gertsburg and Louis Licata. This formal alliance combines and expands the firms’ breadth of legal expertise and resources to support not only their legal-practice groups but also their ancillary businesses: Gertsburg Acquisition Partners and Gertsburg Executive Search.

Mr. Gertsburg and Mr. Licata will serve as co-managing partners of G&L, with Mr. Licata managing firm operations and administration, and Mr. Gertsburg spearheading firm growth and management of its sister companies.

Mr. Licata’s business focus and nearly four decades of legal experience stem from his time as an Attorney at Arter & Hadden; as Senior Litigation Counsel at Nestle; and as CEO of his private practice, Licata Law Group, which he established in 1990. He previously served on the Global Board of Directors for the Entrepreneur’s Organization, as a board member of the Greater Cleveland Partnership (GCP), and as the former Chairman of the Council of Smaller Enterprises (COSE).

“Lou has been a friend and a tremendous supporter and resource for our firm,” said Mr. Gertsburg. “He knows how to get deals done, and his understanding of both domestic and international business law and regulations has been invaluable to our clients. Joining forces was a no-brainer.”

Mr. Gertsburg spent over 20 years as a business attorney and litigator, representing public and private corporate clients on behalf of Roetzel & Andress and Calfee, Halter & Griswold; as General Counsel for Broadvox; and as CEO of his private practice, Gertsburg Law Firm. He serves on the boards of the GCP and COSE and is a combat veteran, having served as an Army officer for six years, including a year of deployment in Iraq in 2003.

“We have been strategically focused on expanding our professional services offerings,” said Mr. Licata. “Alex’s expansion into M&A advisory and executive talent recruitment is an example of where the legal industry is going: strategic, growth-focused business consulting. We both advise our young attorneys to be problem-solvers, whether providing a legal solution or another strategy. Our new firm will reflect this culture.”

G&L has also purchased a 28,500 square-foot, Class A office building at 600 East Granger Road in Brooklyn Heights, which will serve as the home of its new headquarters.

“The new headquarters is a homerun for our team and our clients,” said Michael Callam, Chief Operating Officer. “Our expanded bench of expertise, coupled with a strategically located headquarters, allows us to better serve our clients—particularly as COVID restrictions loosen and we’re able to meet in person. The new building also provides the space to accommodate our projected growth benchmarks.”

In addition to Mr. Gertsburg and Mr. Licata, the firm will include four partners: Connie Powall, Eugene Friedman, Maximillian Julian and Victor A. Mezacapa, III. Ms. Powall oversees the firm’s probate and estates practice group; Mr. Friedman is a member of the firm’s business transactions group; Mr. Julian is a member of the firm’s litigation practice; and Mr. Mezacapa is a member of G&L’s business litigation and family law practices.

About Gertsburg Licata, Co., LPA

Gertsburg Licata (G&L) is a full-service business law and strategic advisory firm representing and serving entrepreneurs and executives of middle-market enterprises in business transactions, litigation and arbitration, and regulatory matters. Gertsburg Licata is home of CoverMySix®, a unique, anti-litigation audit developed specifically for middle-market companies. G&L is the sister company of Gertsburg Acquisition Partners and Gertsburg Executive Search. To learn more about Gertsburg Licata, please visit www.gertsburglicata.com.