Russell Investments Enters Strategic Partnership with Hamilton Lane to Accelerate Private Markets Capabilities

SEATTLE & BALA CYNWYD, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Investments, a leading outsourced CIO (OCIO) provider and global investment solutions firm, and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a leading private markets investment management firm, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide Russell Investments’ global clients with access to Hamilton Lane’s industry-leading private markets investment solutions, data-driven research, and innovative technology tools.

Hamilton Lane’s comprehensive private markets capabilities will further strengthen Russell Investments’ client value proposition by providing exceptional open-architecture investment solutions spanning the entire asset class spectrum. Hamilton Lane’s $90 million investment in Russell Investments further demonstrates its commitment to this strategic partnership.

“Given increasing market complexities and rising needs around financial security, fiduciaries are looking for partners that can seamlessly provide tailored, differentiated investment solutions,” said Michelle Seitz, Chairman and CEO of Russell Investments. “This partnership demonstrates our 85-year fiduciary commitment to provide comprehensive, leading-edge investment solutions and risk management to our clients. The resulting one-stop access to extensive private and public markets capabilities is, I believe, unmatched in our industry today.”

According to Seitz, institutional investors are increasingly focused on their own core business competencies and want more comprehensive relationships with strategic investment partners. The market potential is large. McKinsey & Company research reports that 76% of asset owners with assets up to $10 billion have not outsourced their investment activitiesi. Boston Consulting Group also forecasts investment solutions to be one of the fastest growing segments of the asset management industry over the next five yearsii.

Private markets are an important component of investor portfolios, and this partnership comes at a time when both private markets opportunities and allocations to the asset class continue to grow. Since 2008, capital allocated to private markets has tripled from $2.5 trillion to $7.7 trillioniii. The private markets asset class has continued to demonstrate its ability to generate meaningful returns for investors. Data from Hamilton Lane illustrates that private equity and private credit have each outperformed the MSCI World PME and the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan PME, respectively, in 19 of the last 20 vintage yearsiiii.

“At Hamilton Lane, we are committed to providing private markets access to a broader group of investors around the world, and this partnership is another exciting development in support of that objective,” said Mario Giannini, CEO of Hamilton Lane. “We believe our investment capabilities and expertise, together with Russell Investments’ strong outsourced investment solutions, will enable enhanced and integrated access to the global private markets for Russell Investments’ clients around the world.”

Russell Investments’ clients will benefit from access to Hamilton Lane’s global investment platform and deep expertise across all private markets strategies and sectors, as well as access to Hamilton Lane’s private markets risk and portfolio construction tools. Enhanced by Hamilton Lane’s proprietary technology capabilities, Russell Investments’ Enterprise Risk Management System will allow its clients to leverage the power of an extensive open-architecture public and private markets investment platform to meet their specific goals and objectives.

For 85 years, Russell Investments has focused on improving people’s financial security. That focus aligns with Hamilton Lane’s stated purpose of providing enhanced financial well-being for those who depend on them. The two companies also share a commitment to providing exceptional client service and offering customized solutions for their global clientele.

“Russell Investments and Hamilton Lane put our clients’ needs at the center of everything we do,” said Seitz. “We are dedicated to democratizing access to the most sophisticated investment capabilities and tools in the industry. This is about extending our institutional solutions prowess, honed over decades working with the largest asset owners in the world, to more middle-market institutions and wealth management partners and their clients.”

