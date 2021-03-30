Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel Implements Agilysys Golf And rGuest® Book to Enrich Player Experience And Streamline Tee-time Booking

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel in Worley, Idaho has expanded its existing relationship with Agilysys through the addition of its innovative Agilysys Golf and rGuest Book solutions for player booking, course and player management at its championship 18-hole course.

A longtime user of Agilysys’ robust Agilysys Visual One® PMS, InfoGenesis® POS, IG Flex, Agilysys Seat and Agilysys DataMagine solutions, Coeur d’Alene Casino’s Circling Raven Golf Club looked to Agilysys for assistance in upgrading their golf course management and player experience capabilities. Agilysys Golf will help Circling Raven streamline all golf operations with a single integrated solution to provide a 360-degree view of players while optimizing pro shop operations. rGuest Book will simplify player tee-time bookings with a flexible, commission-free easy-to-use online booking experience.

Seamless integration between Agilysys Golf, Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis shares data across the enterprise, allowing users to access player information including personal preferences, play histories and handicaps, as well as providing valuable insights about the total guest experience. Accurate, easy-to-use tee time scheduling and course management keep guests playing while also handling custom lesson plans for player enrichment.

“Agilysys Golf will help us enrich the player experience, streamline pro shop operations and improve course management,” said Dave Christenson, PGA, Director of Golf at Circling Raven. “And using rGuest Book, players can easily book and manage their tee-time reservations, all with integration to our Agilysys Visual One PMS and InfoGenesis POS systems, enabling Circling Raven Golf Club to provide an integrated personalized guest/player experience.”

Coeur d’Alene Casino is a rustic oasis tucked away in the natural beauty of Worley, Idaho. This luxury gaming resort offers a commanding view of the rolling hills of the Palouse and pine-forested landscapes while providing guests with a multi-faceted experience. The casino offers a full resort experience with 300 rooms and suites; six distinct food and beverage venues; a 100,000-square-foot casino offering nearly 1,200 video gaming machines and high stakes bingo; a 15,000-square-foot spa; and Circling Raven Golf Club, an 18-hole, par-72 course that consistently ranks as one of the “Best Courses You Can Play” and is home to the Circling Raven Championship, a Symetra Tour “Road to the LPGA” event.

“We are excited about our expanding relationship with Circling Raven Golf Club,” said Darren Student, VP Sales at Agilysys. “Agilysys Golf provides innovative, modern golf management with robust PMS and POS integration, and rGuest Book brings simple, flexible online reservations. We are proud to be a partner of Coeur d’Alene Casino, and we look forward to helping facilitate an integrated guest experience supported by our rapid product innovation and world class customer service.”

Agilysys Golf is a cloud-native pro shop & course management solution for independent as well as hotel and resort courses, and can be deployed as either a SaaS or on-premise solution. It brings modern guest-centric technology that allows staff more time to focus on creating personalized experiences for players, guests and members on the course. Whether organizing tournaments, scheduling and tracking tee times, managing the pro shop, directing staff or overseeing player experiences, Agilysys Golf provides reliable golf management efficiency. And for resort courses, it integrates with PMS and POS solutions, making it easy to share data across the enterprise, accessing player information including personal preferences, play histories and handicaps.

Agilysys rGuest Book has been a leader in hospitality online reservations since its introduction. Its easy-to-use interface is designed to move guests effortlessly through the booking process showing available tee-times, spa appointments, venue seating, and real-time room inventory with flexible rate management to optimize bookings of all kinds. In addition, customers can offer their guests room upgrades and service enhancements, helping drive increased revenue while lowering costs.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS-based and on-premise technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad modern product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.