Goldin Auctions & Gemini Introduce Crypto to Booming Sports Collectibles Market

RUNNEMEDE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldin Auctions, the leading marketplace for collectibles and trading cards, and Gemini, the premier cryptocurrency exchange and custodian, announce a new integration to bring crypto to the booming sports memorabilia market. By linking two of the most rapidly growing alternative investment asset classes, the partnership enables users to buy and sell rare trading cards and other collectibles with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The new collaboration — which is being unveiled as enthusiasm for both cryptocurrency and sports collectibles reaches new heights — brings together two trusted leaders in their respective fields. Goldin Auctions is widely recognized by hobbyists and collectors as the go-to home for the rarest and most unique cards and collectibles while Gemini is a simple, reliable and safe platform to buy, sell and store cryptocurrency. Through the integration with Gemini, buyers and consignors on Goldin Auction can accept crypto payments in BTC and ETH. This marks the first time in the memorabilia industry that buyers can easily use cryptocurrencies for purchases.

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with Gemini as we see significant overlap between the crypto community and the hobby. This is especially true for new collectors who view collectibles as a key piece of their portfolio,” said Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin Auctions. “You’re also seeing this merger of sports and crypto in the NFT world, where innovative players and leagues are doing really interesting things. We see big opportunities in the future, including combining physical memorabilia with digital assets in creative ways.”

"We are excited to team up with Goldin Auctions and help them facilitate crypto payments for collectors and sellers on their platform. Accepting crypto will give Goldin's customers more flexibility and options to purchase and sell memorabilia," said Tyler Winklevoss, CEO of Gemini.

The new crypto integration follows a recent $40 million investment Goldin Auctions raised from The Chernin Group (TCG) and several other prominent individuals and firms, including Dwyane Wade, Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley, Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman from Thirty Five Ventures, Mark Wahlberg and many more.

Goldin Auctions has built a reputation as the trusted leader in rare trading cards and collectibles. The company is currently hosting its 2021 March Premium Auction featuring more than 2,400 rare and valuable items, including valuable rookie cards of Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, Jackie Robinson, Michael Jordan and many more. With the close of its last monthly auction, the company has surpassed its entire 2020 year in sales — $100 million — just three months into the year. Goldin has overseen more than $1 billion worth of sales.

