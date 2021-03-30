Allvue Systems Selected by GOT YOUR BACK to Provide Comprehensive Fund Accounting Software

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allvue Systems (“Allvue”), a leading alternative investment technology solutions provider, today announced an agreement with GOT YOUR BACK™ to provide fund accounting software for its alternatives fund management clients. GOT YOUR BACK™ is a leading fund and corporate services provider based in Sweden whose clients include managers of private equity and other alternative investment funds.

Allvue will deliver its comprehensive Fund Accounting solution, enabling GOT YOUR BACK™ to streamline and seamlessly manage record-keeping and reporting for customers. The solution includes a robust platform that utilizes cloud-based architecture to handle the most complex fund structures and accounting requirements.

“When evaluating software providers, we chose the partner we felt provided the best combination of an intuitive interface, solid functionality and comprehensive solutions that our demanding clients require,” said Martin Gorne, Managing Director of GOT YOUR BACK™. “Allvue offered the right level of attention to our concerns, and we look forward to partnering with them to provide excellent service to clients as we continue to grow.”

“In this fast-paced alternatives market, the right infrastructure is crucial for providing managers with the tools, scalability and informed oversight they need to make nimble investment decisions,” said Ryan Keough Chief Revenue Officer of Allvue. “GOT YOUR BACK™ is the premier fund administrator in Sweden, providing comprehensive solutions with on-the-ground expertise, and our partnership will offer the technology and automation they need to more fully support clients without a heavy operational burden.”

In utilizing Allvue’s integrated platform, GOT YOUR BACK™ has access to highly configurable and feature-rich dashboards that will support their business and enable them to securely and conveniently meet their clients’ information and reporting needs. Allvue’s Fund Accounting solution combines detailed financial statement reporting, a multi-currency general ledger, cash management, waterfall capabilities and workflow standardization into one complete system to support all administrative and investor relations functions.

About Allvue

Allvue Systems is a leading provider of end-to-end investment management solutions for fund managers, investors, and administrators in the alternative investments industry. The company offers innovative, configurable investment software with an integrated front-to-back solution that empowers superior investment decisions by eliminating the barriers between systems, information, and people, and streamlining investment processes and investor communications. Allvue was established in 2019 through the merger of Black Mountain Systems and AltaReturn, and currently manages over $2.5 trillion in assets on its platform. The company is based in Miami, FL with locations throughout North America and Europe. With a commitment to product enhancements and innovation, and a focus on fund administrators as well as credit, private equity, and other alternative asset classes, Allvue helps firms make better investment decisions, enables deeper relationships with their investors and prospects, and allows them to spend less time getting information and more time using it. To learn more about Allvue, please visit: https://www.allvuesystems.com/

About GOT YOUR BACK

GOT YOUR BACK™ provides services to some of Sweden’s leading managers of alternative investment funds. Our services include fund establishment and due diligence in connection with fundraising, investor reporting, administration of drawdowns, fund accounting, calculations of fees, accruals and carried interest, statutory reporting, coordination of the audit process, investor committee administration, corporate services and much more. To learn more about GOT YOUR BACK™, please visit: https://www.gotyourback.se/